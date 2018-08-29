MLB scores, highlights, live team updates, news: A's beat Astros in tight game, Dodgers win again

We're nearing September and Tuesday's slate of games included a ton of action with playoff implications. Let's dive right in.

Tuesday's scores

A's top Astros

The A's fell back to 2 1/2 games behind the Astros in the AL West following Monday's blowout loss. They regained their ground on Tuesday, winning a tight one-run affair.

Oakland was able to take a 3-1 lead in the top of the third on a Matt Olson home run before surrendering it in the bottom of the fifth. From there, the game remain tied until the ninth, when Nick Martini doubled in the go-ahead run. In all, the A's used five pitchers, with their four relievers combining to permit just two hits in 4 1/3 innings. That'll do.

The two sides will meet again on Wednesday. After that, the A's will host the Mariners in another pivotal series. Hey, nobody said the path to the postseason would be easy.

Dodgers win fourth in a row

The Dodgers seem to be getting things together -- a little bit, anyway. On Tuesday, they won their fourth consecutive game by pummeling the Rangers 8-4.

"Pummeling" would seem a bit strong, given it was just a four-run victory. But the scoreboard offers a more generous read than the reality of the game. The Dodgers outhit the Rangers by seven and at one point held them to one baserunner across four innings. The Rangers sliced into an 8-2 lead in the ninth by notching three hits and a walk against Kenley Jansen, who continues to look less-than-right since returning from the DL.

On the whole, the Dodgers have to be concerned with their recent play -- even if they're growing more and more concerned about their closer with each passing appearance.

Mets-Cubs suspended

Not only will the Mets and Cubs require extra innings to settle their game on Tuesday, they'll need another day.

A nasty forecast caused the game to be delayed and eventually postponed until Wednesday. The two sides will complete Tuesday's game, take a 45-minute breather, then play Wednesday's scheduled affair:

Game suspended. Resumes at noon Wednesday, followed by regularly scheduled game 45 minutes after completion. — Mark Gonzales (@MDGonzales) August 29, 2018

By the way, Jacob deGrom officially gets another no-decision despite tossing eight innings of one-run ball. deGrom struck out 10 and allowed just one walk, all the while lowering his seasonal ERA to 1.68.

Phillies' woes continue, lose on appeal

The Phillies came into Tuesday night having struggled as of late. They were 3-7 in their last 10 and trailing the Braves by 3 1/2 games in the NL East.

No one will remember that Max Scherzer and Aaron Nola -- two of the top Cy Young candidates in the NL -- started the game. No one will remember the Phillies blew a late lead, or that they then rallied in the ninth, putting the tying run in scoring position.

What they will remember is that Vincent Velasquez pinch-ran for Wilson Ramos and made the biggest sin a baserunner can make: he left the bag too early on an advancement attempt -- this despite already being in scoring position and despite the third-base coach telling him to stay put:

Vince Velasquez, pinch running as the game-tying run, tried to tag up from second. Third-base coach Dusty Wathan was telling him not to go. Had both hands in the air. Velasquez made it safely, but left second base early. The Phillies lose. Everybody go home. — Ben Harris (@byBenHarris) August 29, 2018

Oy. Blame it on using pitchers as pinch-runners or whatever else you want to, but that one is going to sting -- especially given the Braves gained more ground with a win of their own.

Yankees tally come-from-behind victory

For most of Tuesday night, the Yankees found themselves trailing the surprisingly hot White Sox. New York came up to bat in the bottom of the sixth down 4-0 on the scoreboard.

That wouldn't be the case for much longer.

The Yankees scored two runs in the sixth, another two in the eighth, and then celebrated a walk-off victory in the ninth, allowing them to continue their hot ways. All of New York's runs came on homers: a two-run shot by Miguel Andujar; another by Aaron Hicks; then the decisive blow, a solo homer by Neil Walker off Dylan Covey.

Sealed by Neil. pic.twitter.com/JQLCfJbs1B — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 29, 2018

The Red Sox found a way to fend off the Marlins, so the Yankees didn't gain any ground. But hey, they didn't lose any, either.

Quick hits

