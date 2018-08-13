MLB scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Braves’ Touki Toussaint wins in debut
Monday's scores
Braves 9, Marlins 1 Game 1 (box score)
Mets at Yankees, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Indians at Reds, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
White Sox at Tigers, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Marlins at Braves, Game 2, 7:35 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Diamondbacks at Rangers, 8:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Nationals at Cardinals, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Blue Jays at Royals, 8:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Mariners at Athletics, 10:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Angels at Padres, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Giants at Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Toussaint wins debut
Earlier in the day, the Braves defeated the Marlins in Game 1 of their doubleheader.
Braves pitching prospect Touki Toussaint made his debut, tossing six innings and permitting just two hits, two walks, and a run. He also struck out four batters.
Toussaint threw 82 pitches on the day, including 37 fastballs. He generated six whiffs -- three on his splitter and three on his patented curveball:
Ronald Acuna Jr. had a big game in support of Toussaint. He went 2 for 3 with a homer, a double, two walks, and three runs batted in.
Quick hits
- Toussaint is part of the Braves' extreme youth movement.
- SportsLine projections laid out out the expected playoff field.
- The Rockies and Cardinals are both making charges for a spot in the tournament.
- The Phillies demoted Zach Eflin -- and boy does that stink for him.
- Cubs INF David Bote apologized for flipping his bat after Sunday's game-winning grand slam.
