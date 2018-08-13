MLB scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Braves’ Touki Toussaint wins in debut

It's the middle of August but baseball has a relatively light schedule on this Monday. Just 10 games will be played under the lights. Nonetheless, check back here throughout the night for all of the day's scores, highlights, and notes.

Monday's scores

Braves 9, Marlins 1 Game 1 (box score)

Mets at Yankees, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Indians at Reds, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

White Sox at Tigers, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Marlins at Braves, Game 2, 7:35 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Diamondbacks at Rangers, 8:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Nationals at Cardinals, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Blue Jays at Royals, 8:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Mariners at Athletics, 10:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Angels at Padres, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Giants at Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Toussaint wins debut

Earlier in the day, the Braves defeated the Marlins in Game 1 of their doubleheader.

Braves pitching prospect Touki Toussaint made his debut, tossing six innings and permitting just two hits, two walks, and a run. He also struck out four batters.

Toussaint threw 82 pitches on the day, including 37 fastballs. He generated six whiffs -- three on his splitter and three on his patented curveball:

Ronald Acuna Jr. had a big game in support of Toussaint. He went 2 for 3 with a homer, a double, two walks, and three runs batted in.

Quick hits

