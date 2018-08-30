MLB scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Brewers' Yelich records second cycle of season

We've got a nearly full slate on Wednesday, including plenty of day baseball and the completion of a suspended game from Tuesday. So let's jump right in ...

Yelich notches cycle

Mookie Betts recorded the season's first cycle. On Wednesday, Christian Yelich tallied No. 2.

Yelich singled in the first off Matt Harvey, then singled again in the third. He homered in the fifth -- still versus Harvey -- and doubled off Michael Lorenzen in the sixth. Finally, in the seventh, he tripled against David Hernandez, giving him the cycle with plenty of time to spare.

Yelich's cycle is the eighth in Brewers history, per the team. George Kottaras last pulled off the feat, back in 2011.

Yelich later added a sixth hit, an infield single in the ninth, to become the second player this season to go 6 for 6 in a game. George Springer was the first.

Red Sox score 11 in an inning

The Red Sox just have a thing for big innings against the Marlins. After a nail-biting win on Tuesday, they broke out the lumber on Wednesday,scoring 11 runs as part of a 12-hit seventh inning.

That inning represented the second time they'd pulled off double-digit hits and runs in an inning since June 2003 when they did it against ... yes, the Marlins:

The @RedSox drove in 11 runs on 12 hits in the 7th vs. the Marlins tonight. It’s the first time they drove in 10+ runs on 10+ hits since 6/27/03 … vs. the Marlins. pic.twitter.com/CRAfyM49L7 — MLB Stat of the Day (@MLBStatoftheDay) August 30, 2018

Boston scored 14 runs and had 16 hits on the night overall. Mookie Betts and Eduardo Nunez each notched three hits, while Brock Holt, Ian Kinsler, Blake Swihart, and Jackie Bradley Jr. added two apiece. Eight Red Sox hitters had at least one run batted in.

Red Sox starter David Price left the game after being hit by a comebacker. There's no indication he'll miss any time, however.

Dodgers win fifth in a row

Stop us if this sounds familiar: the Dodgers won a game on Wednesday night, and did so despite some ninth-inning turbulence.

The Dodgers took a 3-0 lead into the ninth behind homers from Yasmani Grandal, Manny Machado, and Cody Bellinger. Yet Kenta Maeda permitted the Rangers to threaten behind two walks and a double. Maeda recovered in time to shut the door, however, and the Dodgers now have five consecutive wins.

White hits walk-off homer for Astros

Tyler White entered Wednesday hitting a quiet .304/.385/.617 with nine home runs in 115 at-bats for the Astros. He then hit a walk-off homer, meaning his line won't be quiet anymore.

Take a look at White's timely shot -- hey, we're feeling generous -- which had just enough carry to find its way into left field's Crawford Boxes:

It's not the length of the homer that matters, but that it's a homer. White's batted ball was a homer, and a result the Astros take the series and now have a 2 1/2-game lead over the Athletics.

The two sides won't meet again this regular season.

Cubs win seventh in a row

The Cubs and Mets were tied 1-1 in the 10th inning on Tuesday when Chicago late summer weather happened ...

With the game now tied, thunderstorms continue to get closer to Wrigley Field. #LGM pic.twitter.com/zuJlGJekV1 — Mets Weather (@WxMets) August 29, 2018

Because of those thunderstorms, the game was suspended and resumed on Wednesday prior to the regularly scheduled contest between these two teams. In the bottom of the 11th, Javier Baez got things started with a leadoff walk. Eventually, the bases were loaded for Ben Zobrist, who delivered the walk-off knock ...

And with that the first-place Cubs have won seven in a row, which is their longest win streak of the season. More to the point, the Cubs maintain their 4 1/2-game lead over the Cardinals in the NL Central. Speaking of the Cardinals, they've won six of their last seven yet still lost ground in the standings. Relevant ...

Cubs’ August records under Joe Maddon:



2015: 19-9



2016: 22-6



2017: 17-12



2018: 17-8 (including suspended game win)



Overall: 75-35



Incredible. — Andrew Belleson (@ChicagoCubsPA) August 29, 2018

The Cardinals are 20-5 in August, but the Cubs have managed to blunt some of those gains by being almost as hot themselves. As for the game in question, Jacob deGrom allowed on run in eight innings, and he now boasts a 1.66 ERA for the season. Across the way, Cole Hamels threw five scoreless frames, and he's now got an ERA of 0.69 in six starts since being traded to the Cubs.

The Cubs later lost Game 2.

Quick hits

