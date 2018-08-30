MLB scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Brewers' Yelich records second cycle of season
Keep it right here for all of Wednesday's MLB action
We've got a nearly full slate on Wednesday, including plenty of day baseball and the completion of a suspended game from Tuesday. So let's jump right in ...
Wednesday's baseball scores, schedule
- Cubs 2, Mets 1, 11 innings -- completion of Tuesday's suspended game (box score)
- Astros 5, Athletics 4 (box score)
- Royals 9, Tigers 2 (box score)
- Mets 10, Cubs 3, Game 2 (box score)
- Padres 8, Mariners 3 (box score)
- Red Sox 14, Marlins 6 (box score)
- Phillies 8, Nationals 6(box score)
- White Sox 4, Yankees 1 (box score)
- Orioles 10, Blue Jays 5 (box score)
- Brewers 13, Reds 12 in 10 (box score)
- Twins 4, Indians 3 (box score)
- Rays at Braves (GameTracker)
- Dodgers 3, Rangers 1 (box score)
- Pirates 2, Cardinals 0 (box score)
- Diamondbacks at Giants (GameTracker)
Yelich notches cycle
Mookie Betts recorded the season's first cycle. On Wednesday, Christian Yelich tallied No. 2.
Yelich singled in the first off Matt Harvey, then singled again in the third. He homered in the fifth -- still versus Harvey -- and doubled off Michael Lorenzen in the sixth. Finally, in the seventh, he tripled against David Hernandez, giving him the cycle with plenty of time to spare.
Yelich's cycle is the eighth in Brewers history, per the team. George Kottaras last pulled off the feat, back in 2011.
Yelich later added a sixth hit, an infield single in the ninth, to become the second player this season to go 6 for 6 in a game. George Springer was the first.
Red Sox score 11 in an inning
The Red Sox just have a thing for big innings against the Marlins. After a nail-biting win on Tuesday, they broke out the lumber on Wednesday,scoring 11 runs as part of a 12-hit seventh inning.
That inning represented the second time they'd pulled off double-digit hits and runs in an inning since June 2003 when they did it against ... yes, the Marlins:
Boston scored 14 runs and had 16 hits on the night overall. Mookie Betts and Eduardo Nunez each notched three hits, while Brock Holt, Ian Kinsler, Blake Swihart, and Jackie Bradley Jr. added two apiece. Eight Red Sox hitters had at least one run batted in.
Red Sox starter David Price left the game after being hit by a comebacker. There's no indication he'll miss any time, however.
Dodgers win fifth in a row
Stop us if this sounds familiar: the Dodgers won a game on Wednesday night, and did so despite some ninth-inning turbulence.
The Dodgers took a 3-0 lead into the ninth behind homers from Yasmani Grandal, Manny Machado, and Cody Bellinger. Yet Kenta Maeda permitted the Rangers to threaten behind two walks and a double. Maeda recovered in time to shut the door, however, and the Dodgers now have five consecutive wins.
White hits walk-off homer for Astros
Tyler White entered Wednesday hitting a quiet .304/.385/.617 with nine home runs in 115 at-bats for the Astros. He then hit a walk-off homer, meaning his line won't be quiet anymore.
Take a look at White's timely shot -- hey, we're feeling generous -- which had just enough carry to find its way into left field's Crawford Boxes:
It's not the length of the homer that matters, but that it's a homer. White's batted ball was a homer, and a result the Astros take the series and now have a 2 1/2-game lead over the Athletics.
The two sides won't meet again this regular season.
Cubs win seventh in a row
The Cubs and Mets were tied 1-1 in the 10th inning on Tuesday when Chicago late summer weather happened ...
Because of those thunderstorms, the game was suspended and resumed on Wednesday prior to the regularly scheduled contest between these two teams. In the bottom of the 11th, Javier Baez got things started with a leadoff walk. Eventually, the bases were loaded for Ben Zobrist, who delivered the walk-off knock ...
And with that the first-place Cubs have won seven in a row, which is their longest win streak of the season. More to the point, the Cubs maintain their 4 1/2-game lead over the Cardinals in the NL Central. Speaking of the Cardinals, they've won six of their last seven yet still lost ground in the standings. Relevant ...
The Cardinals are 20-5 in August, but the Cubs have managed to blunt some of those gains by being almost as hot themselves. As for the game in question, Jacob deGrom allowed on run in eight innings, and he now boasts a 1.66 ERA for the season. Across the way, Cole Hamels threw five scoreless frames, and he's now got an ERA of 0.69 in six starts since being traded to the Cubs.
The Cubs later lost Game 2.
Quick hits
- The contending Diamondbacks will play MLB's toughest schedule the rest of the way. Read more here.
- Our R.J. Anderson breaks down seven players who could be traded by Aug. 31.
- Our Dayn Perry writes that Gabe Kapler's early-season playoff guarantee for the Phillies isn't looking so good.
- Our Katherine Acquavella details Luke Voit's quiet contributions to the contending Yankees.
- The Braves have claimed C Rene Rivera off waivers from the Angels.
- The Astros have placed RHP Charlie Morton on the 10-day DL with right shoulder discomfort.
- The Indians have placed LHP Andrew Miller on the DL with a shoulder impingement. This is the third time he's hit the DL in 2018.
Live team updates
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Astros reportedly extend manager Hinch
Hinch will remain with the Astros after leading them to four winning seasons in a row
-
Pujols to miss rest of '18 after surgery
Pujols remains under contract for another three seasons
-
Braves add Duda in trade with Royals
Duda should provide the Braves with some pop off the bench
-
Osuna defends criticism after suspension
Osuna's case is still pending in Canada
-
Marlins Park adding musical section
Marlins Park may become a livelier place next season
-
Kluber loses beard after wife ends bet
Kluber had a bet with his wife that he could go a whole season without shaving but she called...