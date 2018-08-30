MLB scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Cain's extra-inning homer propels Brewers
Keep it right here for all of Thursday's MLB action
We've got an abbreviated slate here on Thursday, as is customary before the full schedule of weekend series kick off. Let's dive in.
Thursday's scores
- Brewers 2, Reds 1 in 11 (box score)
- Indians 5, Twins 3 (box score)
- Tigers at Yankees, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Pirates at Cardinals, 7:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Cubs at Braves, 7:35 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Angels at Astros, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Red Sox at White Sox, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker
- Mariners at Athletics, 10:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Rockies at Padres, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Diamondbacks at Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Cain gives Brewers extra-inning win
For the second straight day, the Brewers needed extra innings to beat the Reds, but a win is a win and the Crew really needed these two. It was but 1-1 when this one went to 11 on Thursday. Stealth MVP candidate Lorenzo Cain sent this liner into the front row:
Cain is now hitting .311/.402/.439 on the season. His excellent defense and baserunning show up in WAR, where he entered Thursday third in the NL in Fangraphs' version and first in Baseball-Reference's version.
More importantly, the Brewers get the victory here. They entered Thursday just a half-game up for the second NL wild card, so it was a big one, as every game the rest of the way is likely to be.
Indians push division lead to 14
The biggest division lead in the majors belongs to the Cleveland Indians, and it's now 14 games over the Twins in the hapless (aside from the Indians!) AL Central. The Indians actually trailed the Twins, 2-1, through five innings on Thursday, but Jason Kipnis' three-run homer as part of a four-run sixth put them up for good:
The Indians took two of three from the Twins and have won three of four to rebound since losing four straight.
Quick hits
- Mets reliever Jerry Blevins has cleared waivers, meaning he can be traded to any team, reports Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
- Twins outfielder Eddie Rosario left Thursday's game due to a strained quad muscle.
- The Tigers put shortstop Jose Iglesias on the DL due to an abdominal strain.
Live team updates
-
