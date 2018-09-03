MLB scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Clutch Bryce Harper walks it off for Nationals vs. Cardinals

It's Labor Day, so that means lots of day baseball. Let's get to it.

Monday's scores

Red Sox crush Braves late

It took a while for things to get going, as neither team had a hit in Atlanta for several innings. It was 0-0 heading to the fifth when the Red Sox jumped out to a 3-0 lead. It was only 3-2 Red Sox heading to the eighth inning and the visiting team would hang five more runs to pull away. The big blow insurance-wise was Ian Kinsler's two-RBI single:

The Braves maintain their four-game lead in the NL East, thanks to a Phillies loss.

Clutch Harper, Nats walk-off Cardinals

The Cardinals went 22-6 in August, but they are now 0-3 in September and have fallen back behind the Brewers in the NL Central/wild card race. They led nearly all game Monday -- against Max Scherzer, too! -- but Bryce Harper destroyed one 451-feet to dead center to tie the game in the bottom of the ninth:

Harper would end the game in the 10th with a walk-off sacrifice fly. Remember when Harper was struggling? Thanks to a lava-hot second half, he's now batting .246/.381/.500 with 31 homers and 11 stolen bases. Yep, he's still going to get paid in a huge way this coming offseason.

In related matters, St. Louis closer Bud Norris struggled for a second straight day. On Sunday, the Reds got to him for three runs in 2/3 of an inning and tagged him with the loss. On Monday, he blew the save and allowed two runs to the Nats in 2/3 of an inning. In that brief span, Norris has seen his ERA rise from 2.85 to 3.60. More broadly, the Cardinals continue to have bullpen concerns.

Brewers edge Cubs

The Brewers won a tight one at home over the Cubs and reduced Chicago's lead in the NL Central to four games. Milwaukee won it when Christian Yelich beat the throw from Kris Bryant to avoid the bases-loaded double play in the ninth and thus allow the winning run to score. Have a look ...

It's possible the recently activated Bryant should've gone home for the tag play on Keon Broxton, but that's not what happened. On the bright side for Chicago, Anthony Rizzo accounted for the first home run by a lefty ever allowed by Josh Hader.

Four games is a sizable lead this time of year, but the Brewers still have five more head-to-head cracks at the Cubs.

Phillies funk continues

The Phillies have either lost or split eight consecutive series. With Sunday's loss, they are now 8-16, which is the worst mark in the NL in that time. They've gone from first in the NL East by 1 1/2 games to four games back and aren't even in a wild card spot, either.

White Sox stay hot

The White Sox have been on a nice little run these past few weeks and it continued with a win Monday. The Sox are have now won 14 of their last 20 games. This one was dramatic, with a Matt Davidson two-run, walk-off home run:

Quick hits

The Indians have placed newly-acquired third baseman Josh Donaldson on the disabled list in order to get him on a rehab assignment. He's had an injured calf for most of the season. He hit a grand slam Monday to kick off his Indians rehab, too.

Live team updates