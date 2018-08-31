MLB scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Cubs tops Braves in battle of NL heavyweights

We've got an abbreviated 10-game slate here on Thursday, as is customary before the full schedule of weekend series kick off. Here is everything you need to know about Thursday's MLB action.

Thursday's scores

Cubs best Braves in battle of NL's best

Coming into Thursday, the two best records in the National League belong to the Cubs (78-84) and Braves (74-58). The two teams met Thursday night at SunTrust Field to play a makeup game for their May 17 rainout. Chicago jumped out to an early 3-1 lead, the Braves took a 4-3 in the fifth, then Tommy La Stella did this:

The go-ahead pinch-hit two-run home run was La Stella's first home run of the season, if you can believe that. He's a bench guy, so he doesn't play much, hence the lack of homers. The homer came in his 169th plate appearance of 2018. Safe to say La Stella saved his first dinger for a good time. The Cubbies can further claim NL superiority.

Stanton hits 300th home run

The 300 home run club has a new member. Thursday night Giancarlo Stanton became the 147th member of the 300-homer club with a two-run opposite field home run against Francisco Liriano. To the action footage:

Only Ralph Kiner (1,087), Ryan Howard (1,093), Juan Gonzalez (1,096), and Alex Rodriguez (1.117) reached 300 career home runs in fewer games than Stanton (1,119). At 28 years and 295 days, Stanton is the ninth youngest player to reach the 300-homer milestone.

Cain gives Brewers extra-inning win

For the second straight day, the Brewers needed extra innings to beat the Reds, but a win is a win and the Crew really needed these two. It was but 1-1 when this one went to 11 on Thursday. Stealth MVP candidate Lorenzo Cain sent this liner into the front row:

Cain is now hitting .311/.402/.439 on the season. His excellent defense and baserunning show up in WAR, where he entered Thursday third in the NL in Fangraphs' version and first in Baseball-Reference's version.

More importantly, the Brewers get the victory here. They entered Thursday just a half-game up for the second NL wild card, so it was a big one, as every game the rest of the way is likely to be.

Indians push division lead to 14

The biggest division lead in the majors belongs to the Cleveland Indians, and it's now 14 games over the Twins in the hapless (aside from the Indians!) AL Central. The Indians actually trailed the Twins, 2-1, through five innings on Thursday, but Jason Kipnis' three-run homer as part of a four-run sixth put them up for good:

The Indians took two of three from the Twins and have won three of four to rebound since losing four straight. And, as if a 14-game division lead isn't enough, Cleveland has the second easiest remaining schedule in baseball. Their remaining opponents have a combined .439 winning percentage. Only the Twins (.428) will have it easier the rest of the way.

Quick hits

