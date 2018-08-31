MLB scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Cubs tops Braves in battle of NL heavyweights
We've got an abbreviated 10-game slate here on Thursday, as is customary before the full schedule of weekend series kick off. Here is everything you need to know about Thursday's MLB action.
Thursday's scores
- Brewers 2, Reds 1 in 11 (box score)
- Indians 5, Twins 3 (box score)
- Tigers at Yankees (GameTracker)
- Cardinals 5, Pirates 0 (box score)
- Cubs 5, Braves 4 (box score)
- Angels at Astros (GameTracker)
- Red Sox at White Sox, (GameTracker
- Mariners at Athletics (GameTracker)
- Rockies at Padres (GameTracker)
- Diamondbacks at Dodgers (GameTracker)
Cubs best Braves in battle of NL's best
Coming into Thursday, the two best records in the National League belong to the Cubs (78-84) and Braves (74-58). The two teams met Thursday night at SunTrust Field to play a makeup game for their May 17 rainout. Chicago jumped out to an early 3-1 lead, the Braves took a 4-3 in the fifth, then Tommy La Stella did this:
The go-ahead pinch-hit two-run home run was La Stella's first home run of the season, if you can believe that. He's a bench guy, so he doesn't play much, hence the lack of homers. The homer came in his 169th plate appearance of 2018. Safe to say La Stella saved his first dinger for a good time. The Cubbies can further claim NL superiority.
Stanton hits 300th home run
The 300 home run club has a new member. Thursday night Giancarlo Stanton became the 147th member of the 300-homer club with a two-run opposite field home run against Francisco Liriano. To the action footage:
Only Ralph Kiner (1,087), Ryan Howard (1,093), Juan Gonzalez (1,096), and Alex Rodriguez (1.117) reached 300 career home runs in fewer games than Stanton (1,119). At 28 years and 295 days, Stanton is the ninth youngest player to reach the 300-homer milestone.
Cain gives Brewers extra-inning win
For the second straight day, the Brewers needed extra innings to beat the Reds, but a win is a win and the Crew really needed these two. It was but 1-1 when this one went to 11 on Thursday. Stealth MVP candidate Lorenzo Cain sent this liner into the front row:
Cain is now hitting .311/.402/.439 on the season. His excellent defense and baserunning show up in WAR, where he entered Thursday third in the NL in Fangraphs' version and first in Baseball-Reference's version.
More importantly, the Brewers get the victory here. They entered Thursday just a half-game up for the second NL wild card, so it was a big one, as every game the rest of the way is likely to be.
Indians push division lead to 14
The biggest division lead in the majors belongs to the Cleveland Indians, and it's now 14 games over the Twins in the hapless (aside from the Indians!) AL Central. The Indians actually trailed the Twins, 2-1, through five innings on Thursday, but Jason Kipnis' three-run homer as part of a four-run sixth put them up for good:
The Indians took two of three from the Twins and have won three of four to rebound since losing four straight. And, as if a 14-game division lead isn't enough, Cleveland has the second easiest remaining schedule in baseball. Their remaining opponents have a combined .439 winning percentage. Only the Twins (.428) will have it easier the rest of the way.
Quick hits
- Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz denied any link gambling after allegations were made in a recent book. The book alleges Ortiz was connected to a known gambler who was a frequent guest in the Boston clubhouse.
- Angels RHP/DH Shohei Ohtani will take the mound Sunday. He has not pitched since June 6 due to an elbow injury. Ohtani has a 3.10 ERA with 61 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings this year and is hitting .275/.352/.545 with 15 home runs in 78 games.
- Yankees C Gary Sanchez is expected to return to the team Saturday, reports MLB.com. He is playing his final minor league rehab game Thursday night. Sanchez has missed most of the last two months with a groin injury.
- The Cubs have have acquired C Bobby Wilson from the Twins for C Chris Gimenez and either cash or a player to be named later, the teams announced. The move gives the Cubs a better defensive backup catcher for the stretch run.
- The D-Backs have acquired C Chris Stewart from the Braves for cash considerations, the team announced. Stewart has spent most of the season in Triple-A, where he's hit .219/.299/.277 in 47 games.
- Mets LHP Jerry Blevins has cleared waivers, meaning he can be traded to any team, reports The Athletic. The impending free agent has been much better against righties (.152/.273/.227) than righties (.302/.384/.508) this year.
- Twins outfielder Eddie Rosario left Thursday's game due to a strained quad muscle, the team announced. It's unclear how long he will be sidelined. Rosario went into Thursday's game hitting .291/.329/.484 with 22 home runs.
- The Tigers put shortstop Jose Iglesias on the DL due to an abdominal strain, the team announced. He suffered the injury during Wednesday's game. IF Dawel Lugo was called up in a corresponding move.
