MLB scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Dodgers beat Rockies on walk-off homer

As is typically the case on Tuesdays, we've got a full slate of night games. These days, we've also got plenty of postseason implications. Let's jump in ...

Tuesday's scores

Yankees 3, Red Sox 2 (box score)

Phillies 5, Mets 2 (box score)

Pirates 2, Royals 1 in 11 (box score)

Blue Jays 6, Orioles 4 (box score)

Twins 5, Tigers 3 (box score)

Indians 5, White Sox 3 (box score)

Nationals 4, Marlins 2 (box score)

Cardinals 8, Braves 1 (box score)

Reds 3, Brewers 1 (box score)

Rays 4, Rangers 0 (box score)

Astros 7, Mariners 0 (box score)

Cubs 9, Diamondbacks 1 (box score)

Angels 9, Athletics 7 (box score)

Giants 5, Padres 4 (box score)

Dodgers 3, Rockies 2 in 10 (box score)

Dodgers extend lead on walk-off win

The Dodgers and Rockies entered Tuesday's contest separated by half a game. With about a week and a half left in the season and the team's respective aces on the mound, you knew things would be tense. Sure enough, the two sides required 10 innings before a winner could be crowned.

The Clayton Kershaw-Kyle Freeland matchup didn't go quite as well as desired. Kershaw walked five across seven innings while Freeland walked four in 6 2/3 innings. Nonetheless, both kept the runs off the board. Scott Oberg pitched 1 1/3 perfect innings for the Rockies in relief and Adam Ottavino hadn't allowed a baserunner in an inning-plus before giving up a walk-off homer to Chris Taylor.

On the Dodgers' end, they have to be encouraged by their relief corps. Kenta Maeda struck out all three batters he faced, and Kenley Jansen, Scott Alexander, and Dylan Floro combined for two innings, three strikeouts, and one baserunner permitted. That'll do.

The Dodgers now have a game and a half lead over the Rockies heading into Wednesday's series finale.

Snell wins 20th

Blake Snell may or may not be the favorite in the AL Cy Young Award race, depending on who you ask, but on Tuesday he improved his case by winning his 20th game.

Snell faced just 18 batters over five innings, limiting the Rangers to one hit and two walks. He struck out five batters and dropped his ERA to 1.97 on the season. Equally as impressive, this:

.@Snellzilla4 is the youngest AL pitcher (25 years old) to win 20 games in a season since Johan Santana (also 25) in 2004. pic.twitter.com/NRE551zUGK — MLB Stat of the Day (@MLBStatoftheDay) September 19, 2018

Snell is just the second Rays pitcher in history to win 20 games. David Price won 20 in his Cy Young season, back in 2012. Previously, Snell had been tied with Price's 2010 for the second-most wins in a Rays season.

Kluber wins 19th

Corey Kluber entered Tuesday having won 18 games in a season on three separate occasions. He avoided doing it for a fourth time because for the first time in his career, Kluber can say he's won 19. For more fun, he can say he reached 1,400 strikeouts as quickly as just about anyone in baseball history -- save for some guy named Randy Johnson:

Corey Kluber of the @Indians notched the 1400th strikeout of his career tonight in his 199th career game.



In MLB history, the only other pitcher to reach 1400 strikeouts within the first 200 games of his career is Randy Johnson, who did so in his 196th game. #RallyTogether — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) September 19, 2018

Kluber, who also passed the 200-inning mark for the fifth consecutive season, struck out 11 White Sox batters and held them to three runs over eight innings. He did permit a pair of solo home runs: one to Daniel Palka, the other to Omar Narvaez.

Nonetheless, Kluber did well to keep himself in the Cy Young Award conversation. That's about all he could've asked for -- well, that and that 19th win.

Mariners eliminated from AL West race

The Mariners entered their game against the Astros on Tuesday some 11 losses back. Considering they had 12 games remaining (including Tuesday's), a loss meant they'd be eliminated from the division race.

The M's not only lost -- they lost big, dropping a 7-0 stinker that saw them muster little offense against rookie Josh James and the rest of the Astros pitching staff, save for a pair of Robinson Cano doubles.

While the Mariners are now officially out of the division race, they're technically still alive in the wild-card chase. They entered Tuesday seven losses behind the Athletics.

With 11 games left, it's increasingly likely that the Mariners will be completely eliminated from postseason contention by week's end.

Red Sox fail to clinch

The Red Sox entered Tuesday's game against the Yankees with a chance to sew up the AL East. That pursuit will have to wait another night, as Boston fell 3-2 to the Yankees thanks to a timely Neil Walker home run.

Nate Eovaldi provided the Red Sox with six shutout innings, yielding just two hits and two walks while fanning five. Offensively, Xander Bogaerts hit his 43rd double and J.D. Martinez his second triple. Martinez also recorded his 123rd RBI on a sacrifice fly. The Red Sox plated a run on a pair of errors in the ninth, but obviously that wasn't enough.

The Red Sox remain 10 losses ahead of the Yankees and have approximately no chance at losing the division. As such, Tuesday's loss isn't something to fret over.

Quick hits

Rockies SS Trevor Story does not have a damaged UCL in his elbow and could instead return soon. Read more here

Yankees OF Aaron Judge on Tuesday night returned to the starting lineup for the first time since suffering a fractured wrist in late July. He went 0 for 4.

The Yankees have called up top pitching prospect Justus Sheffield. Read more about Sheffield here

The Mets expect OF prospect Tim Tebow to resume his baseball career in 2019

Athletics RHP Andrew Triggs will undergo surgery to correct thoracic outlet syndrome.

