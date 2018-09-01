MLB scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Dodgers stun Diamondbacks to force tie in NL West

As usual, it's a full slate of Saturday baseball, including some day action and plenty of playoff implications. Let's jump in ...

Dodgers, Matt Kemp shock D-Backs

For a while, things were going swimmingly for the Diamondbacks on Saturday night. Patrick Corbin worked five scoreless innings, and Christian Walker homered for the second time this season and for the second time off Clayton Kershaw this season. So the D-Backs led 2-0 in the bottom of the eighth.

With two on and one out, NL Comeback Player of the Year candidate Matt Kemp stepped in against Archie Bradley ...

With that swing, Kemp took the Dodgers from a 24.2 percent chance of winning the game to an 87.4 percent chance. Kenta Maeda and Kenley Jansen made it hold up, and now the Dodgers and Diamondbacks are tied atop the NL West standings (with the Rockies just a half-game off the pace). If the Dodgers wind up winning a tight one for their sixth straight division title, then remember that Kemp home run.

Brewers blow a painful one

The Brewers, thanks to the Cardinals' shutout loss to the Reds earlier in the night, were on the verge of moving into top wild-card position in the NL. They lead 3-1 going into the eighth against the Nationals and coming out of a lengthy rain delay. With two outs and the bases empty, though, the Nats mounted a rally against Joakim Soria. Here's the script-flipping hit by Juan Soto ...

Another 3-hit game (and the game-tying and go-ahead RBIs) for Juan Soto.



P.S. He's still 19. #ChildishBambino pic.twitter.com/LzxLTPABjg — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) September 2, 2018

The Brewers got a Tyler Saladino homer in the ninth, but they weren't able to tie. So they remain a half-game behind the Cardinals in that race for top wild-card position. As such, this one might sting for a while.

M's hang on against A's

The Mariners took an 8-3 lead into the eighth, but the Athletics made things interesting with a four-run frame against Alex Colome. Part of the damage was Khris Davis' 40th home run of the season ...

Khris Davis is the first player to have 40 HR, 100 RBI in 3 straight seasons since Ryan Howard did it 4 straight ('06-'09). pic.twitter.com/TYWGmt8B7Z — MLB Stat of the Day (@MLBStatoftheDay) September 2, 2018

As noted, that's his third-straight season of 40 or more homers. In the end, though, Seattle lockdown closer Edwin Diaz picked up his 51st save of the season by striking out all four batters he faced. It was a huge win for the Mariners, who trail Oakland by 4 1/2 games in the race for the second wild card.

Betances makes history in Yankees win

For the early innings, the story was Detroit moundsman Daniel Norris, who retired the first 12 Yankees he faced. Then, though, Gleyber Torres happened ...

That's Torres' 22nd homer of the season in his 98th game played. He's also .282/.351/.515 while manning second base, which puts him in the thick of the AL Rookie of the Year chase.

Starter Masahiro Tanaka made it seven innings in back-to-back starts for the first time in roughly a calendar year. After Saturday's effort, Tanaka has a 2.66 ERA in eight second-half starts with 51 strikeouts against 10 walks.

Andrew McCutchen went 0 for 3 in his Yankee debut, and Gary Sanchez went 0 for 4 in his return from the DL.

Most notable, though, is that Dellin Betances made reliever history in the course of working a scoreless ninth for his second save of the season ...

With this strikeout, @DBetances68 becomes the first reliever EVER to have 100+ Ks in 5 consecutive seasons. pic.twitter.com/M0hqMdNqIl — MLB Stat of the Day (@MLBStatoftheDay) September 1, 2018

Over that span, Betances has struck out 592 batters in 363 1/3 innings while pitching to an ERA+ of 192. Yes, it's a high-strikeout era, but that's impressive in any context.

Rodriguez dominates for Boston in return from DL

Twenty-five-year-old lefty Eduardo Rodriguez perhaps has the best stuff of any Red Sox pitcher not named Chris Sale. So anticipation was high on Saturday night when Rodriguez made his first start since July 14, when we went down with a right ankle sprain. Suffice it to say, Rodriguez did not disappoint ...

View Profile Eduardo Rodriguez BOS • SP • 57 vs. CHW, 9/1 IP 5 2/3 H 3 R 1 SO 12 BB 1

Of Rodriguez's 90 pitches, 60 went for strikes. And now for some moving pictures ...

First start off the DL? 12 strikeouts.



E-Rod could be a weapon for the @RedSox. pic.twitter.com/X72Qr1Ow5R — MLB (@MLB) September 2, 2018

With that effort, Rodriguez now boasts an ERA of 3.34 with 122 strikeouts against 33 walks in 110 1/3 innings. So as long as he's healthy, Rodriguez figures to be a part of the Red Sox postseason rotation.

Braves come back to top Pirates

Pirates starter Chris Archer didn't allow a hit until the sixth inning, and the Braves trailed 3-1 going into the bottom of the eighth. However, Atlanta put four on the board in the eighth to notch a comeback win over Pittsburgh. Here's that rally ...

The Braves' win in tandem with the Phillies' loss means they have a three-game lead over Philly in the NL East.

Snell thrives again

The Rays moved back to nine games over .500 with their win over the Indians, and breakout lefty Blake Snell pitched well once again. In 6 2/3 innings against one of the AL's best offenses, Snell allowed one earned while striking out nine against one walk. For the season, Snell has now pitched to a 2.02 ERA in 26 starts. Consider him to be in the AL Cy Young race for 2018.

As for the Indians, here's their highlight ...

Yep, that's newly acquired third baseman Josh Donaldson in a Cleveland uniform for the first time. He was added to the active roster on Saturday. However, he may not be fully recovered from his calf injury (he played just two games in a minor-league rehab assignment before the trade), so it's not yet certain when he'll debut in the Indians' lineup. There he is, though.

Bryant tallies two hits in return

Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant returned from the DL on Saturday and saw his first action in a big-league game since July 23. His inflamed left shoulder healed, Bryant went 2 for 4 with a double and a run scored in the win over the Phillies. On the season, Bryant's now batting .279/.381/.477 in 362 plate appearances.

Elsewhere, Kyle Hendricks logged a quality start for the fourth time in his last five outings, Javier Baez notched his 99th RBI of the season, and Ian Happ hit his 14th homer. Overall, the Cubs have won nine of their last 11.

The Astros have another hard thrower

The Astros rank second only to the Yankees in all of MLB when it comes to average fastball velocity this season. Now, you can add another fireballer to the Houston ranks. On Saturday against the Angels, Josh James, the Astros' No 6 prospect, made his big-league debut. Check out what the 25-year-old righty did early on ...

And that one pitch put James in elite company when it comes to MLB starters ...

That 101.1-mph fastball from Josh James tied Shohei Ohtani for the fastest pitch thrown by any MLB starting pitcher this season. #Astros — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) September 1, 2018

While James, allowed three runs in his five innings of work, he also struck out nine. On that note ...

Josh James struck out nine Angels today in his MLB debut. The only @astros pitcher with more strikeouts in his first career outing is J.R. Richard, who tied the MLB record for strikeouts in a debut when he fanned 15 Giants on Sept 5, 1971. #NeverSettle — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) September 2, 2018

The win means the Astros are back to 30 games over .500 for the season.

Matz dominates Giants

Here's the day at the office for Mets lefty Steven Matz ...

A great day is in the books for @Smatz88.



7.0 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 11 K.



🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Upwb4qCBLk — New York Mets (@Mets) September 1, 2018

Those 11 strikeouts are a career high for the 27-year-old Matz. The lone run came on an Evan Longoria homer.

With that gem, Matz's ERA for the season now stands at a respectable 4.20. As for the post-Andrew McCutchen Giants, the loss drops them back below .500.

Quick hits

