MLB scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Dominant A's catch Astros in AL West
Also, the Yankees are on a historic home run pace, Cobb throws gem against Indians and more
I renew my grievance against Major League Baseball for having so many night games on a Saturday. This is bush league, MLB! Anyway, I'm here to round up everything interesting and/or exciting from Saturday's action.
Saturday's scores
- Yankees 11, Blue Jays 6 (box score)
- Athletics 7, Astros 1 (box score)
- Mets at Phillies (GameTracker)
- Orioles 4, Indians 2 (box score)
- Cubs at Pirates (GameTracker)
- Marlins at Nationals (GameTracker)
- Giants at Reds (GameTracker)
- Tigers at Twins (GameTracker)
- Royals at White Sox (GameTracker)
- Rockies at Braves (GameTracker)
- Rays at Red Sox (GameTracker)
- Brewers at Cardinals (GameTracker)
- Angels at Rangers, 8:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Diamondbacks at Padres, 8:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Dodgers at Mariners, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
A's dominate Astros in all facets, tie for AL West lead
The biggest series of the weekend coming in was the Houston Astros visiting the Oakland Athletics, and so far it's been all A's. After winning Friday night in extra innings, Saturday was just sheer domination.
A's starter Trevor Cahill went seven scoreless innings and only allowed one hit. He walked one and struck out seven. Jeurys Familia struck out two in a perfect eighth, then Yusmeiro Petit got three of the four batters he faced, giving up a solo homer to Tony Kemp.
No Astros runner even reached second base until the ninth, and the A's only faced two batters over the minimum.
On the other side, Khris Davis opened the scoring with a two-RBI double in the first inning:
It was a harbinger of things to come. The A's would pound out eight doubles and, get this, it was from four players -- Davis, Matt Olson, Stephen Piscotty and Josh Phegley -- with two each. The eight doubles tied a franchise record. Again, this was total domination.
Most importantly, the A's are now tied for first with the Astros after being 11 1/2 games out just over two months ago. Here are where things stood in the AL West heading into June 16.
- Astros, 46-25, --
- Mariners, 45-25, 0.5 GB
- Angels, 38-32, 7.5 GB
- A's, 34-36, 11.5 GB
And now, the A's are sitting with a 74-49 record, identical to that of the defending champion Astros. The Astros haven't even drastically collapsed. They are 28-24 since June 15. The A's have just been beastly.
The two will square off in Oakland again on Sunday. The winner walks away with a one-game lead with six weeks to go.
Yankees keep hitting home runs
The Yankees hit four more home runs on Saturday, giving them 201 on the season. That's of note because ...
After that tweet, Greg Bird tacked on a homer, giving the Yankees 201.
With 201 homers in 123 games, that's a 162-game pace of 265 home runs. That would be the all-time, single-season team record. Here's the all-time top five in team home runs in a season.
- 1997 Mariners, 264
- 2005 Rangers, 260
- 2010 Blue Jays, 257
- 1996 Orioles, 257
- 2016 Orioles, 253
The Yankees club record in home runs is 245, which happened in 2012. Even if they don't set the MLB record, surely they'll break the club record.
More importantly, the Yankees did get the win, and that's now two in a row after losing three of four. They keep their grip on the top AL wild card spot and continue their soft part of the schedule with the Blue Jays on Sunday before a road trip to Miami and Baltimore.
Cobb delivers gem against Indians
Orioles starting pitcher Alex Cobb has wholly underperformed his four-year, $57 million deal to this point. He entered Saturday with a 3-15 record, 5.31 ERA and 1.49 WHIP. He strikeout rate was well below his career norm, too.
Saturday, he took down a first-place team and didn't even need help in finishing it. He hurled his first complete game since Aug. 13, 2013. In those nine innings, Cobb allowed two runs on five hits. He only struck out three, but he induced 14 groundouts.
Quick hits
- Red Sox ace Chris Sale is back on the disabled list with a shoulder issue.
- The Giants officially activated reliever Hunter Strickland from the DL with rookie Dereck Rodriguez going on it as a corresponding move.
- The A's sent RHP Nolan Blackwood to the Tigers as one of the two players to be named later in the Mike Fiers trade, the teams announced.
Live team updates
