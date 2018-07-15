MLB scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Final Sunday before All-Star break

It's officially the final day of the first half. That means every team is in action, and there are no night games. Keep it here for all the latest scores, news, and notes.

Sunday's scores

First half concludes

Can you believe the season is halfway over -- more than that if you go by games played? Sunday will give way to the All-Star Break, with the Home Run Derby taking place on Monday and the All-Star Game on Tuesday. From there, only one regular-season game will be played until Friday, a Thursday night contest between the Cubs and Cardinals.

As things stand, the American League playoff picture is static: the Red Sox, Indians, and Astros will each enter the break with at least a two-game lead in their division. The Mariners will have at least a three-game lead for the second wild card, while the Yankees would need to lose their nine-game lead in order to fall out of the postseason picture entirely.

In the National League, things are more up in the air. The Phillies and Cubs will end the first half leading their divisions, albeit by as little as a half game. Out in the west, it's possible either the Diamondbacks or the Dodgers are the division leader at the break, depending on what happens Sunday. The wild card picture is muddled, too. The Brewers have a two-game advantage over the Braves and Dodgers, whom are tied for the second slot. From there, the Rockies, Giants, Cardinals, and Nationals enter Sunday within five games.

We'll see how Sunday's action changes things, but the NL seems like it'll feature all the second-half drama -- at least so far as the playoff races go, anyway.

Cardinals begin post-Matheny era

On Saturday night, the Cardinals fired Mike Matheny, installing bench coach Mike Shildt as their interim manager. On Sunday, the Cardinals will play a game without Matheny serving as their manager for the first time since the 2011 World Series.

The Cardinals enter the game 47-46 and having lost two in a row to the Reds. A solid start to the season saw them amass a 30-24 record through June. They've since gone 17-22.

Miles Mikolas, who is sporting a 2.65 ERA, will be tasked with snapping the Cards' losing streak and getting the post-Matheny era off to a good start. He'll be up against Anthony DeSclafani, who possesses a 4.43 ERA.

Verlander faces Tigers

Remember when the Tigers traded Justin Verlander to the Astros last August? On Sunday, Verlander will meet his old team for the first team since. That's bad news for the Tigers.

Verlander enters Sunday's matchup with a 2.05 ERA on the season. He's tossed 131 innings in 20 starts, and has allowed more than three runs in just three starts (though two of those came in late June).

The Tigers, for their part, are a loss away from being swept by Houston. After starting the season 26-30, they're now 14-27 in their last 41 games.

Quick hits

The Cardinals fired Mike Matheny on Saturday.

