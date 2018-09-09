MLB scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Indians' Jose Ramirez joins 30-30 club

As usual, it's a full Sunday slate with plenty of day baseball (and plenty of playoff implications). Let's jump in ...

Sunday's baseball scores

Indians at Blue Jays (GameTracker)

Phillies at Mets (GameTracker) -- stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)

Cardinals at Tigers (GameTracker) -- stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)

Orioles at Rays (GameTracker) -- stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)

Cubs at Nationals (GameTracker) -- stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)

Royals at Twins (GameTracker) -- stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)

Giants at Brewers (GameTracker) -- stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)

Angels at White Sox (GameTracker) -- stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)

Dodgers at Rockies, 3:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Rangers at Athletics, 4:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker) -- stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)

Braves at Diamondbacks, 4:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker) -- stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)

Yankees at Mariners, 4:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker) -- stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)

Padres at Reds, 4:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker) -- stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)

Astros at Red Sox, 8:08 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Marlins at Pirates -- POSTPONED (weather)

Jose Ramirez joins 30-30 club

Indians third baseman and AL MVP candidate Jose Ramirez joined exclusive company on Sunday against the Blue Jays. Here he is cinching the 61st 30-30 season (i.e., at least 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases) in MLB history:

It's been 6 years since someone hit 30 home runs and stole 30 bases in the same season.



Let's hear it for the 🐐, folks!#JRaMVP | #RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/r8rtfb2IRH — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) September 9, 2018

Specifically, that's 37 homers and 30 steals for Ramirez in 2018. Some additional nuggets on this rare power-speed baseball feat:

He's the first to go 30-30 since Mike Trout and Ryan Braun in 2012.

in 2012. He's the first Indian to go 30-30 since Grady Sizemore in 2008.

in 2008. He's just the fourth third baseman ever to author a 30-30 season.

As Jon Morosi noted, Ramirez is just the third player in MLB history to go 30-30 while being listed at 5-foot-9 or shorter.

Our own Mike Axisa recently wrote that Ramirez has a shot at pulling off an even rare accomplishment -- leading the AL in home runs and stolen bases. That broad-based excellence, including a plus glove at the hot corner, is why Ramirez has been one of the best players in baseball this season.

Quick hits

According to Paul Hoynes, the Indians will active LHP Andrew Miller (shoulder impingement) on Monday.

The Blue Jays have reinstated INF Yangervis Solarte from the DL.

Live team updates