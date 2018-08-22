MLB scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Indians win second straight at Fenway

As is so often the case, we've got a full slate of night games for Tuesday, many of which have playoff implications. Let's dig in.

Indians take another in Fenway

Possible ALCS preview? It's possible. They aren't going to square off in the ALDS, after all. If so, perhaps the Indians will have given themselves a confidence boost for a possible Games 1 and 2 at Fenway Park. After taking the first game of the series on Monday, the Tribe followed it up with another victory on Tuesday.

Rookie starter Shane Bieber got through six scoreless innings before the Red Sox got to him (final line: 6 1/3 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 5 K), but the offense provided enough support to cushion the lone Red Sox rally in this one.

Some of the lesser-regarded players spurred the Indians' offense. Yan Gomes was 3 for 4 with a home run and two RBI, Melky Cabrera went 3 for 4 with a home run and Greg Allen was 2 for 3 with an RBI double.

Also of note, Jose Ramirez stole his AL-best 28th base, to go with 37 homers. He's a strong MVP candidate, even if he'd likely just miss out.

There are two games left in this series, so the Red Sox could salvage a split. Not that it matters a ton. All they really need to do for the next several weeks is not completely fall apart and get as healthy as possible.

Cubs offense is stuck in the mud, save for one solo HR per game

The Cubs offense has been among the worst in baseball this month. They've covered up some of the futility with stuff like David Bote's walk-off grand slam and back-to-back 1-0 wins late last week. On the latter, both of those wins came thanks to solo homers in addition to great pitching. The Cubs then proceeded to lose both Saturday and Sunday after scoring just one run and, amazingly, both of those runs were also solo home runs.

On Tuesday night, almost inexplicably, the Cubs lost to the lowly Tigers, 2-1. The one run? Yep:

That's pretty funny, though the Cubs' offense right now is no laughing matter. The five consecutive games with exactly one run coming on only solo home runs is a record and not one of which to be proud.

Quite simply, the offense is abysmal right now. Even without Kris Bryant they should have the personnel to break out of it, but it's not performing. Several players -- Willson Contreras is probably the chief culprit at present, but many others have gone through spells -- are just lost. Perhaps the introduction of Daniel Murphy gives them a much-needed shot in the arm.

Gausman, Swanson lead Braves

The Braves have rebounded from a miserable four-game sweep at the hands of the Rockies by taking their first two games against the Pirates. On Tuesday, starting pitcher Kevin Gausman and shortstop Dansby Swanson were the heroes.

On the hill, Gausman dominated the Pirates for eight strong innings. He didn't allow a run while working around four hits and two walks, striking out five. He's only made four starts with the Braves and twice he went eight innings. He's now 3-1 with a 2.00 ERA and 0.96 WHIP since being traded to the contending Braves. Changes of scenery can work well and it looks like that's what is happening with Gausman. Good move by the Braves front office to get him.

On the offensive end, Swanson managed two hits, but got as much out of those two swings as he could, going deep twice and driving home four runs:

This was the first two-HR game in Swanson's career. It was also the first four-RBI game.

With the win, the Braves still hold first place in the NL East.

Mets in a strong run

Believe it or not, the Mets don't suck right now. With a win over the Giants on Tuesday, the Mets have now gone 11-7 with a plus-47 run differential. Yeah, that blowout against the Phillies is holding a lot of the differential up, but still, the Mets aren't terrible at present.

