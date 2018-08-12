MLB scores, highlights, live team updates, news: J.D. Martinez slugs two homers to extend MLB lead

It's a more-than-full 16-game slate for Saturday thanks to a Red Sox-Orioles doubleheader in Baltimore. We've also got some day baseball on the docket, so let's jump in ...

Saturday's scores

Yankees 5, Rangers 3 (box score)

Red Sox 5, Orioles 0, Game 1 (box score)

Nationals 9, Cubs 4 (box score)

Rays 3, Blue Jays 1 (box score)

Twins 4, Tigers 3 (box score)

Reds 6, Diamondbacks 3 (box score)

Red Sox 6, Orioles 4, Game 2 (box score)

Mariners 3, Astros 2 (box score)

Indians 3 White Sox 1 (box score)

Brewers 4, Braves 2 (box score)

Marlins 4, Mets 3 in 11 (box score)

Cardinals 8, Royals 3 (box score)

Rockies 3, Dodgers 2 (box score)

Phillies 5, Padres 1 (box score)

Pirates 4, Giants 0 (box score)

Athletics at Angels (GameTracker)

J.D. pushes homer total to 37

J.D. Martinez just won't stop hitting. He entered Saturday batting .332/.399/.656 with a majors-leading 35 home runs and 101 runs batted in. He then played a doubleheader and added to those numbers.

In the first game, Martinez went 0 for 4 without reaching base. He made up for his sins in the nightcap, homering twice and driving in three runs.

For those keeping count, that gives Martinez 37 homers and 104 runs batted in -- or, in so many words, that puts him nine homers and a RBI away from new career-highs. It's early August.

Laureano shows off

Ramon Laureano isn't a household name -- not even in the Oakland market. But if he keeps making plays like the one he made on Saturday night, he will be soon enough. Check this out:

That catch? Very nice.



But that throw!? 😮@Athletics youngster Ramón Laureano corrals the ⭐⭐⭐⭐ catch and then fires a perfect 321-foot throw to 1B for an UNBELIEVABLE double play! pic.twitter.com/Me7efjWq7v — #Statcast (@statcast) August 12, 2018

To catch the ball is impressive enough, but to sling it all the way to first without a bounce? Lord. That's a special defensive play right there.

Laureano hasn't hit much during his brief big-league stay. It didn't matter on Saturday either way, as the A's jumped out all over the Angels thanks to home runs by Khris Davis and a pair by Marcus Semien.

Rockies walk off against Dodgers

The Dodgers are already missing Kenley Jansen, who figures to miss most of the month recovering from an irregular heartbeat.

On Saturday, Jansen's absence cost Los Angeles a win over the Rockies. Though the Dodgers led 2-0 entering the ninth, they saw the combination of Scott Alexander and J.T. Chargois blow the game in quick order.

Alexander exited after permitting a one-out double to Trevor Story, and Chargois then hit Nolan Arenado with a pitch. After Brian Dozier made an outstanding play, Chargois served up a walk-off home run to Ryan McMahon. The Rockies celebrated in fine fashion:

The two teams will conclude their series on Sunday. With a win, the Rockies will be tied with the Dodgers in the loss column.

M's keep streak alive

The Mariners have fallen behind the Athletics in the hunt for the AL's second wild card, but give them some credit: they're not going away quietly.

On Saturday, Seattle edged out Houston for its third consecutive victory. Wade LeBlanc threw five innings of two-run ball, then turned it over to the bullpen. From there, the Mariners tasked five different pitchers with the final four frames. Collectively, they allowed two hits, a walk, no runs, and struck out three.

Offensively, the Mariners were paced by Ryon Healy, who notched three hits, and Nelson Cruz, who added two of his own. Kyle Seager and Chris Herrmann also drove in runs and had extra-base hits. Guillermo Heredia contributed this dandy grab:

The Mariners will now try for the four-game sweep on Sunday.

Brewers get back to winning

Entering Saturday's contest against the Braves, the Brewers had dropped two in a row. Normally that wouldn't be too concerning, but with the muddled NL playoff picture, Milwaukee needed to get back on track as soon as possible.

That happened on Saturday, as Mike Moustakas and Wade Miley helped the Brewers secure a 4-2 win over the Braves. Moustakas doubled and drove in two runs, and Miley notched a quality start -- albeit one that didn't see him record a strikeout.

Because the Cubs lost, the Brewers will enter Sunday two games back in the NL Central.

Lester rocked by Nationals

Jon Lester entered Saturday with a pretty 3.44 ERA (127 ERA+). It ain't so pretty anymore.

Lester was chased after 3 2/3 innings, but not before he allowed 10 hits and eight earned runs. He gave up two home runs to Ryan Zimmerman and another to Daniel Murphy. In short, it was an awful outing -- one that saw his ERA tick up to 3.89.

It's worth noting Lester's peripherals suggested he was due for a swing in performance. He entered the game with less than two strikeouts per walks on the season, as well as a 4.83 FIP. He's now allowed at least four runs in three of his four second-half starts.

Stanton stays hot with homer

On Saturday, Rangers righty Drew Hutchison learned not to make assumptions when delivering a 3-0 fastball to the likes of Yankees cloutsman Giancarlo Stanton ...

Of Stanton's 296 career homers, that's just the third that has come on a 3-0 count. That's also Stanton's 29th homer of the season, which means he now cracks the top 10 of the MLB leaderboard for that particular category.

On the season, Stanton is now batting .278/.344/.526. That's notable because Stanton of course struggled to start his first season with the Yankees. As late as April 22, he was lugging around a sub-.200 batting average. At one point in April, he went 11 games without homering and soon after went six straight games without registering an RBI. As late as June 17, Stanton had an OPS in the .700s.

Thereupon, though, Giancarlo Stanton began hitting like Giancarlo Stanton. Since June 17 and coming into Saturday, Stanton had a slash line of .326/.379/.578, and then he did what you saw above. That, by the way, was Stanton's fourth homer in his last five games.

Given that fellow masher Aaron Judge is still on the DL with a fractured wrist, Stanton's resurgence is most welcome and most timely as the Yankees try to hold on to their top wild-card spot and retain slim hopes of running down the Red Sox in the AL East.

Price looks dominant for Red Sox



With their Saturday win, the Red Sox pushed their winning percentage to .703 and moved to 12-2 against the lowly Orioles this season. Jackie Bradley Jr. homered twice, and perhaps more encouraging for Boston was David Price's outing ...

View Profile David Price BOS • SP • 24 vs. BAL, 8/11 IP 6 H 5 R 0 SO 10 BB 0

To be fair, the post-Manny Machado Orioles have a pretty punchless lineup, but that's an impressive outing in any context. That's the first time Price has reached double digits in strikeouts since way back on July 10, 2016. It's the first time he's struck out 10 or more without walking a batter since June 14 of that same year. As well, this marks Price's fifth straight quality start. Over that span, he's lowered his ERA from 4.44 to 3.75, where it stands after Saturday's gem. He's also now struck out 24.1 percent of opposing hitters, which is, by a narrow margin, his best such mark since signing with the Red Sox.

Might Price pitch his way into being the Sox's No. 2 playoff starter? It's certainly looking that way.

Quick hits

Will the Mariners' playoff drought finally end this season? Our Dayn Perry says probably not

Mets 3B David Wright will begin a minor-league rehab assignment at Single-A Port St. Lucie on Sunday. Wright has played in the majors since 2016 because of serious back, neck, and shoulder problems.

Cubs RHP Yu Darvish (triceps), who's on the 60-day DL, will throw live batting practice on Sunday. He's been out since May 20.

Mariners RHP Sam Tuivailala, whom they recently acquired from the Cardinals, will undergo season-ending surgery on his Achilles'.

The Cardinals have placed INF Yairo Munoz on the DL with a sprained right wrist. To take his place on the active roster, they've called up INF Patrick Wisdom.

The Astros have placed OF Jake Marisnick on the DL with left groin discomfort.

Twins 1B Logan Morrison will undergo season-ending surgery on his hip.

