MLB scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Kluber dominates; Red Sox fail to clinch

As is typically the case on Tuesdays, we've got a full slate of night games. These days, we've also got plenty of postseason implications. Let's jump in ...

Tuesday's scores

Yankees 3, Red Sox 2 (box score)

Phillies 5, Mets 2 (box score)

Pirates 2, Royals 1 in 11 (box score)

Blue Jays 6, Orioles 4 (box score)

Twins 5, Tigers 3 (box score)

Indians 5, White Sox 3 (box score)

Nationals 4, Marlins 2 (box score)

Cardinals 8, Braves 1 (box score)

Reds 3, Brewers 1 (box score)

Rays at Rangers (GameTracker) -- stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)

Astros 7, Mariners 0 (box score)

Cubs at Diamondbacks (GameTracker) -- stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)

Angels at Athletics (GameTracker) -- stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)

Giants at Padres (GameTracker) -- stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)

Rockies at Dodgers (GameTracker)

Kluber wins 19th

Corey Kluber entered Tuesday having won 18 games in a season on three separate occasions. He avoided doing it for a fourth time because for the first time in his career, Kluber can say he's won 19. For more fun, he can say he reached 1,400 strikeouts as quickly as just about anyone in baseball history -- save for some guy named Randy Johnson:

Corey Kluber of the @Indians notched the 1400th strikeout of his career tonight in his 199th career game.



In MLB history, the only other pitcher to reach 1400 strikeouts within the first 200 games of his career is Randy Johnson, who did so in his 196th game. #RallyTogether — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) September 19, 2018

Kluber, who also passed the 200-inning mark for the fifth consecutive season, struck out 11 White Sox batters and held them to three runs over eight innings. He did permit a pair of solo home runs: one to Daniel Palka, the other to Omar Narvaez.

Nonetheless, Kluber did well to keep himself in the Cy Young Award conversation. That's about all he could've asked for -- well, that and that 19th win.

Mariners eliminated from AL West race

The Mariners entered their game against the Astros on Tuesday some 11 losses back. Considering they had 12 games remaining (including Tuesday's), a loss meant they'd be eliminated from the division race.

The M's not only lost -- they lost big, dropping a 7-0 stinker that saw them muster little offense against rookie Josh James and the rest of the Astros pitching staff, save for a pair of Robinson Cano doubles.

While the Mariners are now officially out of the division race, they're technically still alive in the wild-card chase. They entered Tuesday seven losses behind the Athletics.

With 11 games left, it's increasingly likely that the Mariners will be completely eliminated from postseason contention by week's end.

Red Sox fail to clinch

The Red Sox entered Tuesday's game against the Yankees with a chance to sew up the AL East. That pursuit will have to wait another night, as Boston fell 3-2 to the Yankees thanks to a timely Neil Walker home run.

Nate Eovaldi provided the Red Sox with six shutout innings, yielding just two hits and two walks while fanning five. Offensively, Xander Bogaerts hit his 43rd double and J.D. Martinez his second triple. Martinez also recorded his 123rd RBI on a sacrifice fly. The Red Sox plated a run on a pair of errors in the ninth, but obviously that wasn't enough.

The Red Sox remain 10 losses ahead of the Yankees and have approximately no chance at losing the division. As such, Tuesday's loss isn't something to fret over.

Quick hits

Rockies SS Trevor Story may have a damaged UCL in his elbow. Read more here

Yankees OF Aaron Judge on Tuesday night returned to the starting lineup for the first time since suffering a fractured wrist in late July. He went 0 for 4.

The Yankees have called up top pitching prospect Justus Sheffield. Read more about Sheffield here

The Mets expect OF prospect Tim Tebow to resume his baseball career in 2019

Athletics RHP Andrew Triggs will undergo surgery to correct thoracic outlet syndrome.

Live team updates