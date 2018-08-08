MLB scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Mets offense comes through for deGrom
The day many like to call "hump day" is here, chock full of MLB action from around the middle of the day through a West coast night game. Let's get to it.
Wednesday's scores
- Mets 8, Reds 0 (box score)
- Mariners at Rangers (GameTracker)
- Pirates at Rockies (GameTracker)
- Phillies at Diamondbacks (GameTracker)
- Tigers at Angels (GameTracker)
- Braves at Nationals, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Red Sox at Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Twins at Indians, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Orioles at Rays, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Cardinals at Marlins, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Padres at Brewers, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Yankees at White Sox, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Cubs at Royals, 8:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Dodgers at Athletics, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Mets get deGrom a win!
Much has been made of the season Jacob deGrom is having -- specifically how great he's been and how little support he's gotten from his teammates. He was predictably awesome again on Wednesday against the Reds. He went six scoreless innings and allowed only four hits, walked just one and struck out 10. He now sports a 1.77 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and has 183 strikeouts in 152 1/3 innings.
Get this, though -- on Wednesday, deGrom's teammates didn't fail him. He won! The Mets scored a whopping eight runs in support of deGrom and the bullpen didn't allow any runs. This gave deGrom his first win since June 18. He was 0-5 with a 2.47 ERA in his seven starts between wins.
Outfielders Brandon Nimmo (3 for 5, 3 RBI, 3 2B) and Austin Jackson (3 for 5, 3 RBI, 2 2B) did much of the heavy lifting in getting deGrom another win.
Quick hits
- Check out the year Nationals phenom Juan Soto is having. Also, a broadcaster walked back his ill-advised comments about Soto's age.
- The Nats have placed reliever Kelvin Herrera on the disabled list with a right rotator cuff impingement. Koda Glover has been recalled as a corresponding move.
- The Red Sox have activated third baseman Rafael Devers from the disabled list.
Live team updates
