MLB scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Mets score franchise-record 24 runs

Thursday is a transition day, with some series concluding and others beginning. Only two-thirds of the league is in action, too, so it's an abbreviated schedule. Let's get right to it.

Mets set franchise record with 24 runs

Yes, the Mets really defeated the Phillies by a 24-4 score in the first game of a day-night doubleheader on Thursday. What's more is that the Mets entered the fifth inning ahead 5-4. They then scored 10 runs in the fifth, two in the seventh, five in the eighth, then another two in the ninth.

Jose Bautista drove in seven runs, including four on a grand slam in that fifth inning. Amed Rosario and Kevin Plawecki each recorded three RBI, and Wilmer Flores added two of his own. Other Mets to tally an RBI include Michael Conforto, Todd Frazier, Jose Reyes, and, uh, Jerry Blevins.

The Mets hit three home runs, a triple, and seven doubles on the afternoon.

The 24 runs set a new franchise record. Previously, the Mets had scored 23 back in 1987. Believe it or not, the seven doubles fell well short of the franchise's single-game best mark: the Mets hit 10 doubles in a game in 2001, and have hit nine as recently as last May.

It's worth noting that much of the Mets' damage in the late innings came against position players pitching. Roman Quinn allowed seven runs and six hits in 1 2/3 innings of work, and Scott Kingery closed out the Phillies' ledger in 1 1/3 innings by allowing two runs on four hits.

Counts all the same for the Mets on the scoreboard and in the record book.

Snell keeps dominating

In his third outing back from the disabled list, Rays ace Blake Snell was still on a pitch count, but he got all he could out of his 76 pitches. He worked five scoreless innings against the Yankees, allowing only two hits and a walk while striking out six.

Snell really started to hit his stride in mid-May and he's been ridiculous since. In his last 14 starts, Snell is 10-2 with a 1.43 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 96 strikeouts in 81 innings. Not that he was ever bad. Overall, he's now 14-5 with a 2.10 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 149 strikeouts in 133 innings.

As for the Yankees, they drop the series after feasting last week on a pair of bottom-feeding teams They also lost a makeup game to the Mets on Monday. They are now 7-9 in August and 13-13 since the All-Star break. What's more, they got bad news on Aaron Judge Wednesday.

What's worse, they loaded the bases with no out in the bottom of the ninth Thursday, only to go foul out, strikeout and strikeout to end the game. Brutal.

Overall, they don't seem to be in great danger of missing the playoffs, but the Mariners are the first team out of playoff position and now sit 5 1/2 games back of the Yankees. They are getting into the territory where they can't start screwing around.

Quick hits

