MLB scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Nationals again drop below .500 in blowout loss to Marlins
The second to last Sunday in August boasts a full slate of action. Let's get to it.
Sunday's scores
- Rays 2, Red Sox 0 (box score)
- Reds 11, Giants 4 (box score)
- Indians 8, Orioles 0 (box score)
- Yankees 10, Blue Jays 2 (box score)
- Cubs at Pirates (GameTracker)
- Rockies 4, Braves 2 (box score)
- Marlins 12, Nationals 1 (box score)
- Royals at White Sox (GameTracker)
- Tigers at Twins (GameTracker)
- Brewers at Cardinals (GameTracker)
- Angels at Rangers (GameTracker)
- Astros at Athletics (GameTracker)
- Diamondbacks at Padres (GameTracker)
- Dodgers at Mariners (GameTracker)
- Mets at Phillies, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Nats lose boat race to Marlins
Time is beginning to run out on the Nationals season. On Sunday, they fell back below .500, to 62-63, with a blowout loss against the Marlins.
The Nationals managed just one run and two hits against Jose Urena, who threw his first career complete game. Urena started because he continues to appeal the six-game suspension he was awarded after intentionally hitting Ronald Acuna Jr. earlier in the week.
Washington's starter Gio Gonzalez, meanwhile, probably wished he was suspended for Sunday's game. He failed to complete five innings, permitting eight runs on 10 hits. He walked four and struck out just five. Later in the game, Tommy Milone gave up four runs in four innings.
The Nationals will now return home and take Monday off. They'll face the Phillies six times between now and the end of the month.
Rockies sweep Braves
Give the Rockies credit, they're hanging around.
Colorado went into Atlanta for a four-game set probably hoping to split the series. They did more than that -- they swept.
Sunday's contest saw the Rockies receive home runs from both starting middle infielders, Trevor Story and DJ LeMahieu. The Rockies also received a strong outing from German Marquez, who held the Braves to five hits and two runs over seven frames.
The Rockies will have to see how other games play out before knowing whether they'll finish the day in sole possession of first in the division. At minimum, they'll have a happy flight home.
Happ shuts down Jays
Think J.A. Happ enjoys being a Yankee?
Happ entered Sunday's start against the Blue Jays -- his former team -- with a sub-2 ERA in his first three starts. He then added another strong outing to his collection.
Happ struck out eight and walked one in 5 ⅓ innings. He allowed two runs on seven hits while tossing 103 pitches. The Yankees bats seemed pleased that Happ is their teammate, too, as they scored 10 runs en route to a blowout.
Quick hits
- Indians OF Leonys Martin will leave the hospital on Sunday as he continues to recover from a bacterial infection.
- The White Sox will promote SP Michael Kopech to start Tuesday's game.
- Cubs SP Yu Darvish left his rehab start after one inning with an apparent arm issue.
