MLB scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Nationals continue run but gain no ground on streaking Phillies

The first Sunday in August has a packed schedule, per usual: 14 day games, and a nightcap featuring the Yankees and Red Sox. Keep it here for all you need to know throughout the day.

Sunday's scores

Indians 4, Angels 3 (box score)

Nationals 2, Reds 1 (box score)

White Sox 8, Rays 7 (box score)

Braves 5, Mets 4 in 10 (box score)

Cardinals 2, Pirates 1 (box score)

Phillies 5, Marlins 3 (box score)

Rockies 5, Brewers 4 in 11 innings (box score)

Twins 6, Royals 5 (box score)

Padres 10, Cubs 6 (box score)

Orioles at Rangers (GameTracker)

Tigers at Athletics (GameTracker)

Giants at Diamondbacks (GameTracker)

Blue Jays at Mariners (GameTracker)

Astros at Dodgers (GameTracker)

Yankees at Red Sox, 8:08 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Nats continue run

The Nationals defeated the Reds on Sunday behind a strong performance from Tanner Roark.

Washington has now won five of their past six games, and seemingly has heated up since the All-Star break. The Nats are 9-6 since hosting the Midsummer Classic and have outscored their opponents by 36 runs.

The Nationals will now host the Braves for a pivotal four-game series. The Braves knocked off the Mets in extra innings Sunday, meaning they're still four losses up on the Nationals. Max Scherzer will take on Sean Newcomb.

Of course, the Phillies have won five in a row, which means the Nationals haven't gained as much ground as they'd like to have -- the Nats remain six back.

J-Ram comes up big in Cleveland win

This Jose Ramirez guy is pretty good.

Ramirez entered the day hitting .300/.406/.624 with 32 home runs, 26 stolen bases on 30 tries, and 16 more walks than strikeouts. He added to those numbers against the Angels by hitting a three-run homer and walking twice. Ramirez's dinger drove in three of Cleveland's four runs.

Cleveland also owes Shane Bieber some credit for the win: he held the Angels to two runs across 5 ⅔ innings. He struck out seven and walked one.

