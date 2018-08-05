MLB scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Nationals continue run but gain no ground on streaking Phillies
Keep it right here for all of Sunday's MLB action
The first Sunday in August has a packed schedule, per usual: 14 day games, and a nightcap featuring the Yankees and Red Sox. Keep it here for all you need to know throughout the day.
Sunday's scores
Indians 4, Angels 3 (box score)
Nationals 2, Reds 1 (box score)
White Sox 8, Rays 7 (box score)
Braves 5, Mets 4 in 10 (box score)
Cardinals 2, Pirates 1 (box score)
Phillies 5, Marlins 3 (box score)
Rockies 5, Brewers 4 in 11 innings (box score)
Twins 6, Royals 5 (box score)
Padres 10, Cubs 6 (box score)
Orioles at Rangers (GameTracker)
Tigers at Athletics (GameTracker)
Giants at Diamondbacks (GameTracker)
Blue Jays at Mariners (GameTracker)
Astros at Dodgers (GameTracker)
Yankees at Red Sox, 8:08 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Nats continue run
The Nationals defeated the Reds on Sunday behind a strong performance from Tanner Roark.
Washington has now won five of their past six games, and seemingly has heated up since the All-Star break. The Nats are 9-6 since hosting the Midsummer Classic and have outscored their opponents by 36 runs.
The Nationals will now host the Braves for a pivotal four-game series. The Braves knocked off the Mets in extra innings Sunday, meaning they're still four losses up on the Nationals. Max Scherzer will take on Sean Newcomb.
Of course, the Phillies have won five in a row, which means the Nationals haven't gained as much ground as they'd like to have -- the Nats remain six back.
J-Ram comes up big in Cleveland win
This Jose Ramirez guy is pretty good.
Ramirez entered the day hitting .300/.406/.624 with 32 home runs, 26 stolen bases on 30 tries, and 16 more walks than strikeouts. He added to those numbers against the Angels by hitting a three-run homer and walking twice. Ramirez's dinger drove in three of Cleveland's four runs.
Cleveland also owes Shane Bieber some credit for the win: he held the Angels to two runs across 5 ⅔ innings. He struck out seven and walked one.
Quick hits
- If Angels manager Mike Scioscia does step down at season's end, here are 10 potential replacements.
- Mets manager Mickey Callaway won't be replaced -- he's expected to return in 2019.
- A win on Sunday would basically gift the Red Sox the division.
- Chris Archer has made one start for the Pirates and already changed his approach.
- The Astros placed SP Lance McCullers Jr. on the DL -- that puts their pursuit of history in jeopardy.
- The Athletics have acquired RHP Shawn Kelley and cash from the Nationals in exchange for international slot money.
- The Brewers and Cardinals each acquired a Padres pitcher on Sunday, in Jordan Lyles and Tyson Ross, respectively.
Live team updates
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Callaway to return as manager
Callaway has had a rough first season at the helm
-
Red Sox eye sweep, large division lead
The Yankees would trail by 9 1/2 games with a loss on Sunday
-
McCullers hits DL with elbow issue
The Astros are trying to become the second team since 1998 to use just five starters all s...
-
Scioscia denies he'll step down
Scioscia is the longest tenured manager in baseball and one of the longest of all time
-
Padres let Ross, Lyles go on waivers
Both Ross and Lyles will head to the National League Central
-
Archer has tweaked approach
Ray Searage seems to have influenced Archer to throw more sinkers