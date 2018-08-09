MLB scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Nationals salvage split with Braves

An abbreviated nine-game slate of games is here for this Thursday. Matinee action and one late game awaits. Let's get it on.

Thursday's scores

Nationals salvage split

Midway through Tuesday, it looked like the Nationals had finally gotten themselves on track. They'd won six of seven and had a realistic shot to end the day just four games out of the NL East. Instead, they lost Max Scherzer's start while the Phillies beat Zack Greinke, and their NL East deficit was back to six. The Nationals lost again Wednesday, too. They managed to salvage a split with the Braves by winning Thursday, but they are still only three games over .500.

Thursday's game was one that makes you believe in the Nationals turning things around for the better. Starting pitcher Gio Gonzalez only allowed one run on six hits in seven strong innings. The offense scored six runs on 11 hits, spread out between eight different players. They beat a team while manufacturing some runs and also hit for power, as Michael Taylor will show us:

The Phillies are off Thursday, so the Nats head to a weekend series in Wrigley Field back 5 1/2 games. They are 4 1/2 games out from the second NL wild card.

Indians grab second straight walk-off win

The Indians' lead in the woeful AL Central is now 11 games, as they finished taking three of four from the second-place Twins on Thursday. They won in walk-off fashion on Wednesday, and Michael Brantley repeated the feat on Thursday. Brantley's single wasn't quite as dramatic as Wednesday's Francisco Lindor three-run bomb, but it worked nonetheless.

Perhaps most importantly, Andrew Miller worked another scoreless outing. Since returning from the disabled list, Miller has worked four innings without giving up a run. He's allowed just one hit with three strikeouts.

Quick hits

The Dodgers reinstated starting pitcher Ross Stripling from the disabled list, sending Pat Venditte to the minors as a corresponding move.

The Indians are putting outfielder Leonys Martin on the DL due to a stomach ailment.

