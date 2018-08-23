MLB scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Nationals top Phillies on walk-off review

We've got a full slate of Wednesday MLB action, including plenty of day baseball, so let's hop in ...

Wednesday's baseball scores, schedule

Zimmerman hits walk-off homer (after review)

The Nationals have given up on the season -- the Daniel Murphy and Matt Adams trades confirm that -- which of course means they're about to win a bunch of games. That's how this usually works, right? Washington rallied to beat the Phillies on Wednesday night thanks to Ryan Zimmerman's walk-off two-run home run.

Of course, Zimmerman's home run was initially ruled a double. It only barely cleared the right-center field wall at Nationals Park, so the play had to be reviewed to confirm the homer. A walk-off home run review is kind of a buzzkill, but hey, they all count the same.

As for Zimmerman, that is 11th career walk-off home run. Is that a lot? You bet it is. Only seven players in history have more. The all-time walk-off home run leaderboard:

1. Jim Thome: 13

t-2. Jimmie Foxx: 12

t-2. Mickey Mantle: 12

t-2. Stan Musial: 12

t-2. Albert Pujols: 12

t-2. Frank Robinson: 12

t-2. Babe Ruth: 12

t-8. Ryan Zimmermann: 11

t-8. David Ortiz: 11

t-8. Tony Perez: 11

That is some list of names, isn't it? Zimmerman is in some pretty great company when it comes to hitting walk-off home runs. And, believe it or not, Wednesday's was his first walk-off homer since 2015.

Astros reclaim first place in AL East

A laugher turned into a nail-biter at Safeco Field on Wednesday, but at the end of the day a win is a win, and the Astros held on to beat the Mariners. Their 8-0 lead turned into a 10-7 win because Seattle kept chipping away. Meanwhile, a few hundred miles south in the Bay Area, the A's stranded the bases loaded in the ninth inning to fall to the Rangers.

Houston's win combined with Oakland's loss gives the 'Stros a one-game lead in the AL West again. As well as the A's have played lately -- even with Wednesday's loss, they are 42-15 in their last 57 games -- they have yet to take sole possession of first place. They've tied the Astros a few times. They're still trying to jump over them.

Acuna and Albies make history

For the sixth time in the last 22 games, Ronald Acuna smacked a leadoff home run Wednesday. This time he hit it against Pirates righty Trevor Williams.

Acuna is now tied with Matt Carpenter and George Springer for the MLB lead with six leadoff homers this season. Acuna has played only 31 games in the leadoff spot. Springer has 110 games and Carpenter has 82.

Furthermore, the home run was No. 20 on the season for Acuna, making him the first player to hit 20 homers in his age-20 season since Carlos Correa in 2015. Bryce Harper did it in 2013 and Mike Trout did it in 2012 as well. There's also this:

Ozzie Albies and Ronald Acuña Jr. just became the first teammates in baseball history to hit 20+ home runs in the same season before either player turned 22 years old. — Zach Dillard (@Zach_Dillard) August 22, 2018

That is quite the young core they're building in Atlanta. This season is only the tip of the iceberg.

Cubs finally break out

For the first time since last Wednesday, the Cubbies scored more than one run in a game Wednesday night. The Cubbies scored exactly one run in each of their last five games and all five runs came on solo homers. Amazingly, the Cubs went 2-3 in those five games with exactly one run. Could've been worse!

The offense finally broke out with an eight-spot Wednesday night. David Bote (two-run), Javier Baez (three-run), and Anthony Rizzo (solo) all went deep. Also, new addition Daniel Murphy went 2 for 5 with a run scored and a run driven in.

It was only a matter of time until the Cubs broke out offensively. They're way too talented and way too deep to struggle for that long.

Welcome to 90 losses, Orioles



The Orioles on Wednesday were shut out for the 12th time this season -- this time by the Blue Jays, who came in having shut out an opponent only once in 2018. Kendrys Morales homered for the fourth consecutive game and lefty Thomas Pannone worked seven scoreless in his first big-league start. On that front ...

#BlueJays No. 27 prospect Thomas Pannone is the 5th player in @MLB history (since 1900) to do this in his first #MLB start, per @EliasSports:

≥ 7 shutout innings

≤ 1 H

≤ 2 BB



More: https://t.co/850DDFrTbr pic.twitter.com/AjJKEdudiH — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 22, 2018

With the loss, the O's moved 37-90 on the year. Yes, it's Aug. 22, and the Orioles have already reached 90 losses for the season.

FACT: It is possible to hit a moonshot during the day! #LetsGoBlueJays pic.twitter.com/yIgWdyQPjs — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 22, 2018

To find a team that racked up this many L's by Aug. 3, you to go back to the 2003 Tigers. (As our own R.J. Anderson recently chronicled, that Tiger team went on to lose 119 games.) As for these O's, their current .291 winning percentage puts them on pace for 115 losses. The SportsLine Projection Model (@SportsLine on Twitter) is slightly more bullish, as, prior to Wednesday's loss, it tabbed Baltimore for 111 defeats. It so happens, that's the franchise record for losses in a season (1939 St. Louis Browns).

The upside? The O's right now have a 1 1/2-game lead over the Royals in the "race" for top overall pick in the 2019 draft. They haven't had the top overall pick since they took Ben McDonald at No. 1 back in 1989.

Yelich continues to rake as Brewers take rubber match

The Brewers blanked the Reds on Wednesday and in doing so won a series for just the second time this month. They've now won three of four and remain in the thick of the NL playoff chase. In this one, Christian Yelich stepped up with four hits and a walk. Among those hits was this leadoff shot ...

He's now batting .314/.378/.532 on the season with 52 extra-base hits and 14 stolen bases in 17 attempts. Yelich has been at least solid every month of the season, and he's been aflame since the break. A top-10 finish in the NL MVP balloting wouldn't be a shock.

Quick hits

Live updates from every MLB team