MLB scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Orioles first to reach 90 losses

Welcome to 90 losses, Orioles

The Orioles on Wednesday were shut out for the 12th time this season -- this time by the Blue Jays, who came in having shut out an opponent only once in 2018. Kendrys Morales homered for the fourth consecutive game and lefty Thomas Pannone worked seven scoreless in his first big-league start. With the loss, the O's moved 37-90 on the year. Yes, it's Aug. 22, and the Orioles have already reached 90 losses for the season.

FACT: It is possible to hit a moonshot during the day! #LetsGoBlueJays pic.twitter.com/yIgWdyQPjs — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 22, 2018

To find a team that racked up this many L's by Aug. 3, you to go back to the 2003 Tigers. (As our own R.J. Anderson recently chronicled, that Tiger team went on to lose 119 games.) As for these O's, their current .291 winning percentage puts them on pace for 115 losses. The SportsLine Projection Model (@SportsLine on Twitter) is slightly more bullish, as, prior to Wednesday's loss, it tabbed Baltimore for 111 defeats. It so happens, that's the franchise record for losses in a season (1939 St. Louis Browns).

The upside? The O's right now have a 1 1/2-game lead over the Royals in the "race" for top overall pick in the 2019 draft. They haven't had the top overall pick since they took Ben McDonald at No. 1 back in 1989.

