MLB scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Orioles first to reach 90 losses
Keep it right here for all of Wednesday's MLB action
We've got a full slate of Wednesday MLB action, including plenty of day baseball, so let's hop in ...
Wednesday's baseball scores, schedule
- Blue Jays 6, Orioles 0 (box score)
- Reds at Brewers (GameTracker)
- Twins at White Sox (GameTracker)
- Rangers at Athletics (GameTracker)
- Astros at Mariners (GameTracker)
- Phillies at Nationals, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Braves at Pirates, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Giants at Mets, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Cubs at Tigers, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Yankees at Marlins, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Royals at Rays, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Indians at Red Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Padres at Rockies, 8:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Angels at Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Cardinals at Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Welcome to 90 losses, Orioles
The Orioles on Wednesday were shut out for the 12th time this season -- this time by the Blue Jays, who came in having shut out an opponent only once in 2018. Kendrys Morales homered for the fourth consecutive game and lefty Thomas Pannone worked seven scoreless in his first big-league start. With the loss, the O's moved 37-90 on the year. Yes, it's Aug. 22, and the Orioles have already reached 90 losses for the season.
To find a team that racked up this many L's by Aug. 3, you to go back to the 2003 Tigers. (As our own R.J. Anderson recently chronicled, that Tiger team went on to lose 119 games.) As for these O's, their current .291 winning percentage puts them on pace for 115 losses. The SportsLine Projection Model (@SportsLine on Twitter) is slightly more bullish, as, prior to Wednesday's loss, it tabbed Baltimore for 111 defeats. It so happens, that's the franchise record for losses in a season (1939 St. Louis Browns).
The upside? The O's right now have a 1 1/2-game lead over the Royals in the "race" for top overall pick in the 2019 draft. They haven't had the top overall pick since they took Ben McDonald at No. 1 back in 1989.
Quick hits
- MLB released the 2019 regular-season schedule on Wednesday. Here's what you need to know about it.
- Hall of Fame pitcher Goose Gossage isn't fond of today's game. Read more here.
- In case you missed Kolten Wong's jaw-dropping play on Tuesday night, here's a breakdown.
- Our own Mike Axisa took a look at the August waiver-period trade market.
- The Phillies have acquired LHP Luis Avilan from the White Sox in exchange for RHP Felix Paulino.
- The Cardinals have placed OF Marcell Ozuna on the 10-day DL with an inflamed right shoulder.
- The Yankees have placed LHP Aroldis Chapman on the 10-day DL with left knee tendinitis.
- The Cubs have placed SS Addison Russell on the 10-day DL with a sprained left middle finger.
Live updates from every MLB team
