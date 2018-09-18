MLB scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Orioles tie franchise record with 107th loss
Keep it right here for all of Monday's MLB action
We're exactly two weeks away from the end of the 2018 MLB season. Here's everything you need to know from tonight's MLB action.
Monday's scores
- Blue Jays 5, Orioles 0 (box score)
- Pirates 7, Royals 6 (box score)
- Mets 9, Phillies 4 (box score)
- Twins 6, Tigers 1 (box score)
- Marlins 8, Nationals 5 (box score)
- Cardinals at Braves (GameTracker)
- Brewers 8, Reds 0 (box score)
- Rays at Rangers (GameTracker)
- Mariners at Astros (Game Tracker)
- Cubs at Diamondbacks (GameTracker)
- Giants at Padres (GameTracker)
- Rockies at Dodgers (GameTracker)
Orioles tie franchise record for losses
History was made Monday night in Baltimore, and not the good kind. With their loss to the Blue Jays, the Orioles tied their franchise record with 107 losses. The 1988 team went 54-107. The 2018 team is 43-107 with 12 (!) games still to play.
Here are the worst records in Orioles history:
- 2018: 43-107 (.287 with 12 games to play)
- 1988: 54-107 (.335)
- 1954: 54-100 (.351)
- 2001: 63-98 (.391)
- 2009: 64-98 (.395)
It's worth mentioning that the St. Louis Browns, the franchise that eventually became the Orioles in 1954, had a 111-loss season in 1939 and a 108-loss season in 1937. The 2018 Orioles have to go 5-7 the rest of the way to avoid becoming the sixth 115-loss team in baseball history. Possible? Sure. Unlikely? Seems so.
Yelich strengthens MVP case
The NL MVP race seems to be wild open right now, but Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich sure is making a strong push for the award in the second half. Yelich collected his second cycle of the 2018 season -- his second cycle in 20 days, to be more precise -- Monday night. He's the fifth player in history with multiple cycles in a single season.
Here are Yelich's four hits Monday night. The home run was his 31st of the season.
Yelich now has a whopping 20 home runs since the All-Star break, which is one fewer than his previous career-high for a full season (21 in 2016). Only Athletics slugger Khris Davis has more home runs in the second half. He has 22.
Coming into Monday, Yelich ranked second in the NL in batting average (.313), ninth in on-base percentage (.381), third in slugging percentage (.556), second in OPS (.937), fourth in OPS+ (146), fifth in total bases (295), and fifth in WAR (5.3). He has been everything the Brewers could've possibly wanted when they acquired him from the Marlins last offseason.
Quick hits
- The Yankees released an injury update on Aaron Judge and Aroldis Chapman on Monday. Judge had 11 live at-bats off A.J. Cole, Chance Adams and Phillip Diehl. Chapman threw 22 pitches to Tyler Wade and Kyle Higashioka. Both completed their sim-games without issues.
- Indians president says Trevor Bauer could be used out of the bullpen during the playoffs. Bauer has been sidelined for over a month with a fracture in his lower leg.
- CBS Sports' Mike Axisa has some advice for how to improve baseball, without changing the game on the field.
- MLB Power Rankings: CBS Sports' Matt Snyder holds himself accountable for his preseason picks, breaking down what he got right and wrong.
- CBS Sports' Jonah Keri takes a look at how extreme pinch-running specialists could swing close games, and how it's possible that other clubs will catch on to the trend after the Cubs use of their speed specialist, Terrance Gore.
- We've got updates for the National League playoff picture here and American League here.
- The Rockies are facing the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium for the first game of a pivotal three-game series. We've got everything you need to know about the series which could decide the National League West title.
Live team updates
