MLB scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Pham has big day as Rays keep winning

The penultimate Wednesday of September features 14 games, including three of the daytime variety. Keep it here throughout for all the latest news, notes, and scores.

Rays extend winning streak behind Pham

The Rays are trying their best to make the last week-plus an exciting one for the AL playoff picture. On Wednesday, they ran their winning streak to five in a row by topping the Rangers.

Tommy Pham, acquired at the deadline as part of a four-player deal, had himself an afternoon. He went 3 for 5 with two home runs and two runs batted in as the Rays won 9-3. Pham entered the day batting .314/.412/.510 as a member of the Rays. Those marks are all going up now.

Tommy Pham does it to the Rangers again, blasting his second solo shot of the day! Watch the @RaysBaseball try to finish off the sweep live now on FOX Sports Sun and FOX Sports Go! #RaysUp pic.twitter.com/qywtbxVRQb — FOX Sports Florida (@FOXSportsFL) September 19, 2018

The Rays will either enter Thursday 4 1/2 or 5 1/2 games behind the Athletics for the second wild card spot. Tampa Bay has 11 games remaining, so the math is going to be difficult either way. But again, they're making it interesting.

