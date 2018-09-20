MLB scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Pham has big day as Rays keep winning
Keep it right here for all of Wednesday's MLB action
The penultimate Wednesday of September features 14 games, including three of the daytime variety. Keep it here throughout for all the latest news, notes, and scores.
Wednesday's scores
- Braves 7, Cardinals 3 (box score)
- Twins 8, Tigers 2 (box score)
- Rays 9, Rangers 3 (box score)
- Mets at Phillies (GameTracker) stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Red Sox at Yankees (GameTracker) stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Royals at Pirates (GameTracker) stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Blue Jays at Orioles (GameTracker) stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)
- White Sox at Indians (GameTracker) stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Reds at Brewers (GameTracker) stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Mariners at Astros (GameTracker)
- Giants at Padres, 9:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker) stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Cubs at Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker) stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Angels at Athletics, 10:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker) stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Rockies at Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Rays extend winning streak behind Pham
The Rays are trying their best to make the last week-plus an exciting one for the AL playoff picture. On Wednesday, they ran their winning streak to five in a row by topping the Rangers.
Tommy Pham, acquired at the deadline as part of a four-player deal, had himself an afternoon. He went 3 for 5 with two home runs and two runs batted in as the Rays won 9-3. Pham entered the day batting .314/.412/.510 as a member of the Rays. Those marks are all going up now.
The Rays will either enter Thursday 4 1/2 or 5 1/2 games behind the Athletics for the second wild card spot. Tampa Bay has 11 games remaining, so the math is going to be difficult either way. But again, they're making it interesting.
Quick hits
- Here's our latest look at the NL playoff picture, including the doomsday three-team tiebreaker scenario.
- The AL playoff picture isn't nearly as interesting.
- Orioles OF Adam Jones rejected a trade to the Phillies to "maintain his stock" entering free agency.
- Dodgers OF Yasiel Puig had his house burglarized for a fourth time and the second time in a month.
- An A's fan helped the Angels win on Tuesday night.
Live team updates
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Red Sox lose AL East title banner
Louie Iacuzzi found the banner lying in the road
-
Which contenders have toughest skeds?
Dodgers have easiest strength of schedule among postseason contenders, but who has the tou...
-
Adam Jones explains why he vetoed trade
The Phillies would've used Jones in a part-time role
-
Puig's home burglarized for fourth time
It's the second time Puig's home has been burglarized this month
-
Watch Red Sox vs. Yankees
The Red Sox clinching the division feels inevitable, but the Yankees are trying to hold them...
-
Fan interference costs A's in loss to LA
A fan reached over the wall and took away a catchable fly ball from Stephen Piscotty