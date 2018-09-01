MLB scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Phillies inch closer to first place with walk-off win

It's the final night of August, meaning it's time for the playoff races to really heat up. Keep it here for all the latest news, notes, and scores.

Friday's scores

Brewers 4, Nationals 1 (box score)

Phillies 2, Cubs 1 in 10 innings (box score)

Yankees 7, Tigers 5 (box score)

Blue Jays 6, Marlins 5 (box score)

Indians 3, Rays 0 (box score)

Pirates 3, Braves 2 (box score)

Twins at Rangers (GameTracker)

Angels 3, Astros 0 (box score)

Red Sox at White Sox (GameTracker)

Cardinals 12, Reds 5 (box score)

Royals 9, Orioles 2 (box score)

Mariners at Athletics (GameTracker)

Diamondbacks at Dodgers (GameTracker)

Rockies at Padres (GameTracker)

Mets at Giants (GameTracker)

Cabrera walks off against Cubs

Big win for the Fightin' Phils on Friday night. The Phillies went into extra innings against the Cubs, and with the score tied 1-1, trade deadline pickup Asdrubal Cabrera walked it off with a solo homer against Steve Cishek. Check it out:

Cabrera has started slowly with Philadelphia -- he went into Friday's game hitting .218/.259/.345 (59 OPS+) with two homers in 29 games with the Phillies -- though he was 7 for 20 (.350) in his previous five games going into Friday's night.

The win combined with the Braves losing to the Pirates moves the Phillies to within two games of the NL East lead.

Boone fires Yankees up with clever ejection

Through five innings Friday night, the Yankees were being no-hit by Tigers right-hander Jordan Zimmermann, who cut through New York's lineup with relative ease. So, in an effort to five his squad up, Yankees rookie manager Aaron Boone got ejected and really got his money's worth. Check it out:

I love it. Remember, Boone's father Bob caught 19 seasons in the big leagues. Looks like he inherited some innate catching ability. I gotta say though, squatting behind the plate to show the umpire his terrible strike zone is real clever. Points for creativity.

Did Boone's tirade work? It sure seems like it. The Yankees swatted three home runs in the span of four batters in the next inning, and eventually went on to win the game.

The Yankees are up to an MLB-leading 221 home runs on the season, putting them on pace for 265 homers. The all-time record: 264 homers by the 1997 Mariners. The race is on.

Glasnow dominates, but takes an L

Tough luck loss for Rays right-hander Tyler Glasnow on Friday night. He struck out six and allowed two hits in seven innings against the high-powered Indians, but one of those hits was an Edwin Encarnacion solo homer, and that was enough to saddle Glasnow with a loss.

View Profile Tyler Glasnow TB • RP • 20 August 31 vs. Indians IP 7 H 2 R 1 ER 1 BB 1 K 6 HR 1

Unfortunately for Glasnow, Corey Kluber was a bit better Friday, throwing seven shutout innings and striking out eight.

Friday was Glasnow's sixth start since coming over from the Pirates in the Chris Archer trade, and he now owns a 3.23 ERA with 38 strikeouts and 10 walks in 30 2/3 innings with Tampa. Four times in those six starts he's allowed no more than one earned run. He's been outstanding.

Archer, meanwhile, has allowed 18 runs in five starts and 22 1/3 innings with Pittsburgh. The early trade returns are decidedly pro-Rays.

Quick hits

