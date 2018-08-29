MLB scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Phillies lose on appeal, Yankees come back to win

We're nearing September and Tuesday's slate of games included a ton of action with playoff implications. Let's dive right in.

Tuesday's scores

Phillies' woes continue; lose on appeal

The Phillies came into Tuesday night having struggled as of late. They were 3-7 in their last 10 and trailing the Braves by 3 1/2 games in the NL East.

No one will remember that Max Scherzer and Aaron Nola -- two of the top Cy Young candidates in the NL -- started the game. No one will remember the Phillies blew a late lead, or that they then rallied in the ninth, putting the tying run in scoring position.

What they will remember is that Vincent Velasquez pinch-ran for Wilson Ramos and made the biggest sin a baserunner can make: he left the bag too early on an advancement attempt -- this despite already being in scoring position and despite the third-base coach telling him to stay put:

Vince Velasquez, pinch running as the game-tying run, tried to tag up from second. Third-base coach Dusty Wathan was telling him not to go. Had both hands in the air. Velasquez made it safely, but left second base early. The Phillies lose. Everybody go home. — Ben Harris (@byBenHarris) August 29, 2018

Oy. Blame it on using pitchers as pinch-runners or whatever else you want to, but that one is going to sting -- especially given the Braves gained more ground with a win of their own.

Yankees tally come-from-behind victory

For most of Tuesday night, the Yankees found themselves trailing the surprisingly hot White Sox. New York came up to bat in the bottom of the sixth down 4-0 on the scoreboard.

That wouldn't be the case for much longer.

The Yankees scored two runs in the sixth, another two in the eighth, and then celebrated a walk-off victory in the ninth, allowing them to continue their hot ways. All of New York's runs came on homers: a two-run shot by Miguel Andujar; another by Aaron Hicks; then the decisive blow, a solo homer by Neil Walker off Dylan Covey.

Sealed by Neil. pic.twitter.com/JQLCfJbs1B — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 29, 2018

The Red Sox found a way to fend off the Marlins, so the Yankees didn't gain any ground. But hey, they didn't lose any, either.

Quick hits

