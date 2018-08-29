MLB scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Phillies lose on appeal, Yankees come back to win
We're nearing September and Tuesday's slate of games included a ton of action with playoff implications. Let's dive right in.
Tuesday's scores
- Orioles 12, Blue Jays 5 (box score)
- Nationals 5, Phillies 4 (box score)
- Yankees 5, White Sox 4 (box score)
- Reds 9, Twins 7 (box score)
- Indians 8, Twins 1 (box score)
- Red Sox 8, Marlins 7 (box score)
- Braves 9, Rays 5 (box score)
- Mets at Cubs (GameTracker)
- Dodgers at Rangers (GameTracker)
- Athletics at Astros (GameTracker)
- Pirates at Cardinals (GameTracker)
- Tigers at Royals (GameTracker)
- Rockies at Angels (GameTracker)
- Mariners at Padres (GameTracker)
- Diamondbacks at Giants (GameTracker)
Phillies' woes continue; lose on appeal
The Phillies came into Tuesday night having struggled as of late. They were 3-7 in their last 10 and trailing the Braves by 3 1/2 games in the NL East.
No one will remember that Max Scherzer and Aaron Nola -- two of the top Cy Young candidates in the NL -- started the game. No one will remember the Phillies blew a late lead, or that they then rallied in the ninth, putting the tying run in scoring position.
What they will remember is that Vincent Velasquez pinch-ran for Wilson Ramos and made the biggest sin a baserunner can make: he left the bag too early on an advancement attempt -- this despite already being in scoring position and despite the third-base coach telling him to stay put:
Oy. Blame it on using pitchers as pinch-runners or whatever else you want to, but that one is going to sting -- especially given the Braves gained more ground with a win of their own.
Yankees tally come-from-behind victory
For most of Tuesday night, the Yankees found themselves trailing the surprisingly hot White Sox. New York came up to bat in the bottom of the sixth down 4-0 on the scoreboard.
That wouldn't be the case for much longer.
The Yankees scored two runs in the sixth, another two in the eighth, and then celebrated a walk-off victory in the ninth, allowing them to continue their hot ways. All of New York's runs came on homers: a two-run shot by Miguel Andujar; another by Aaron Hicks; then the decisive blow, a solo homer by Neil Walker off Dylan Covey.
The Red Sox found a way to fend off the Marlins, so the Yankees didn't gain any ground. But hey, they didn't lose any, either.
Quick hits
- The Cardinals have named Mike Shildt as their permanent manager, dropping the interim tag.
- The Phillies have acquired Jose Bautista in a waiver deal from the Mets.
- Second baseman Kolten Wong was placed on the disabled list due to a left hamstring strain, the Cardinals announced. Infielder Patrick Wisdom has been recalled as a corresponding move.
- The A's have had to place Brett Anderson on the disabled list with a forearm strain as their rotation injuries pile up.
- The Braves and catcher Tyler Flowers have agreed to a contract extension through a 2020 option.
- The Nationals have placed reliever Ryan Madson on trade waivers, per Jorge Castillo of the Washington Post.
- Pirates utility man Josh Harrison cleared waivers, per Jon Heyman of Fancred, meaning Harrison can be traded to any team now.
- Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani is getting closer to pitching while he continues to rake.
- The biggest trade season winners might just be the Cubs.
