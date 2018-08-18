MLB scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Phillies' Nola adds to Cy Young resume

It's Friday, and we've got 15 games under the lights. Should we dig in? People, we should dig in ...

Friday's scores

Nola dominates again

Every game's important for the Phillies, who are locked in a tight race in the NL East and in the NL wild-card fray, so it was good news for them that 25-year-old ace Aaron Nola was on the mound against the Mets. Good news indeed ...

Nola's got good velocity and command of a full repertoire. Just ask Jose Bautista about his changeup ...

Aaron "The Phighting Tiger " Nola, Winner by KO (81mph Changeup) over Jose "Joey Bats" Bautista. 🥊 pic.twitter.com/51NkWPafY6 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 18, 2018

With that gem against the Mets, Nola becomes the youngest Phillies pitcher to log five or more double-digit strikeout starts in a season since Ray Culp in 1963 (via STATS). Now for a look at Nola's updated numbers on the season ...

Additionally, Nola has struck out more than one-quarter of opposing hitters and has yet to allow an unearned run on the year. Also of note ...

Another Nola fun fact: Tonight is 15th start in which Nola allowed 4 hits or fewer, most by Phillie in an entire season since Ken Howell in 1989 (also 15). Only one Phillie has had more such starts: Grover Cleveland Alexander's 16 in 1915. And Nola still has ~7 starts left in '18 — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) August 18, 2018

Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom are justifiably receiving a lot of NL Cy Young hype right now, but Nola deserves to be in that discussion as well. Right now, though, he's surely more concerned with pitching the Phillies into the playoffs.

Ramirez joins elite company with homer

Cleveland's Jose Ramirez -- thanks to his excellent plate production, defense and baserunning -- is among the leading AL MVP candidates in 2018. Speaking of Ramirez, here he is homering in the early innings against the Orioles on Friday evening ...

That's his 37th homer of the season, and that ties him at the moment with Boston's J.D. Martinez for the MLB lead. That blast is also significant on another, lower level ...

Players 5'9" or shorter with 37+ HR in a season

2018 José Ramírez (5'9") - 37 HR

1999 Matt Stairs (5'9") - 38 HR

1953 Roy Campanella (5'9") - 41 HR

1932 Mel Ott (5'9") - 38 HR

1930 Hack Wilson (5'6") - 56 HR

1929 Mel Ott (5'9") - 42 HR

1929 Hack Wilson (5'6") - 39 HR — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) August 17, 2018

Yep, J-Ram is indeed listed at 5-foot-9. Given that we still have six or so weeks left of regular season, Ramirez is very likely going to climb this list of diminutive sluggers in the games to come. By the time we're done, he may well be second only to Hack Wilson on said list.

Quick hits

