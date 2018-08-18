MLB scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Phillies' Nola adds to Cy Young resume
Keep it right here for all of Friday's MLB action
It's Friday, and we've got 15 games under the lights. Should we dig in? People, we should dig in ...
Friday's scores
- Phillies 4, Mets 2 (box score)
- Marlins at Nationals (GameTracker)
- Cubs at Pirates (GameTracker)
- Blue Jays at Yankees (GameTracker)
- Giants at Reds (GameTracker)
- Orioles at Indians (GameTracker)
- Rays at Red Sox (GameTracker)
- Rockies at Braves (GameTracker)
- Angels at Rangers (GameTracker)
- Tigers at Twins (GameTracker)
- Royals at White Sox (GameTracker)
- Brewers at Cardinals (GameTracker)
- Astros at Athletics, 10:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Diamondbacks at Padres, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Dodgers at Mariners, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Nola dominates again
Every game's important for the Phillies, who are locked in a tight race in the NL East and in the NL wild-card fray, so it was good news for them that 25-year-old ace Aaron Nola was on the mound against the Mets. Good news indeed ...
Nola's got good velocity and command of a full repertoire. Just ask Jose Bautista about his changeup ...
With that gem against the Mets, Nola becomes the youngest Phillies pitcher to log five or more double-digit strikeout starts in a season since Ray Culp in 1963 (via STATS). Now for a look at Nola's updated numbers on the season ...
Additionally, Nola has struck out more than one-quarter of opposing hitters and has yet to allow an unearned run on the year. Also of note ...
Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom are justifiably receiving a lot of NL Cy Young hype right now, but Nola deserves to be in that discussion as well. Right now, though, he's surely more concerned with pitching the Phillies into the playoffs.
Ramirez joins elite company with homer
Cleveland's Jose Ramirez -- thanks to his excellent plate production, defense and baserunning -- is among the leading AL MVP candidates in 2018. Speaking of Ramirez, here he is homering in the early innings against the Orioles on Friday evening ...
That's his 37th homer of the season, and that ties him at the moment with Boston's J.D. Martinez for the MLB lead. That blast is also significant on another, lower level ...
Yep, J-Ram is indeed listed at 5-foot-9. Given that we still have six or so weeks left of regular season, Ramirez is very likely going to climb this list of diminutive sluggers in the games to come. By the time we're done, he may well be second only to Hack Wilson on said list.
Quick hits
- One major-league GM thinks Nationals OF and pending free agent Bryce Harper will sign with the Phillies this coming offseason. Read more here.
- Indians manager Terry Francona says RHP Trevor Bauer (fractured fibula) could rejoin the rotation in four to six weeks.
- The Rangers have received 3B Sherten Apostel from the Pirates to the complete the recent Keone Kela trade.
- The Rangers have received LHP Josh Javier from the Diamondbacks to complete the recent Jake Diekman trade.
- The Red Sox have activated Ian Kinsler from the disabled list and placed Rafael Devers on the DL with a left hamstring injury.
- The Cubs have placed Mike Montgomery on the disabled list due to shoulder inflammation. As a corresponding move, lefty reliever Randy Rosario is coming back up from the minors. Tyler Chatwood will take the start in place of Montgomery Saturday.
- As expected, the Astros have activated George Springer from the disabled list.
- The Mariners have promoted infielder Gordon Beckham to the big-league club to help fill in for Jean Segura (paternity leave).
- AL MVP watch | NL MVP watch
Live team updates
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
One GM predicts Harper joins Phillies
Harper will of course have plenty of suitors this coming offseason
-
The time the Reds ejected Macho Man
It's a baseball and wrestling-related story, and that's fun
-
NL-best Cubs need better from rotation
Jon Lester's outing Thursday night was a good sign
-
Upstart A's have a shot to catch Astros
Who would've thought this a few months ago?
-
Gomez tossed ball with number to fan?
Carlos Gomez apparently has game on and off the field
-
MLB odds, picks, best bets for Aug. 17
Zack Cimini has a three-way parlay that could pay off huge on Friday