MLB scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Pirates win fifth in a row as Polanco's season ends
Keep it right here for all of Saturday's MLB action
September rolls on with a loaded schedule that includes 16 games, with the Cubs and Nationals set to play a doubleheader. Keep it here throughout the day for all the latest news, notes, and scores.
Saturday's scores
Pirates 5, Marlins 1 (box score)
Cubs at Nationals Game 1 (GameTracker)
Astros at Red Sox (GameTracker) stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)
Rangers at Athletics (GameTracker) stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)
Indians at Blue Jays (GameTracker) stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)
Padres at Reds (GameTracker) stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)
Cardinals at Tigers, 6:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker) stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)
Orioles at Rays, 6:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker) stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)
Cubs at Nationals Game 2, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Angels at White Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker) stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)
Giants at Brewers, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker) stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)
Royals at Twins, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker) stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)
Phillies at Mets, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker) stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)
Dodgers at Rockies, 8:00 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Braves at Diamondbacks, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker) stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)
Yankees at Mariners, 9:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker) stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)
Pirates win fifth in a row but lose Polanco
The Pirates entered Saturday eight games behind the Cardinals for the second wild card spot in the National League. Nonetheless, they're keeping things as interesting as possible by reeling off their fifth consecutive win -- this time topping the Marlins in a wet one.
Ivan Nova threw six shutout innings, striking out nine and holding the Marlins to three hits and a walk. Meanwhile, Starling Marte, Josh Bell, Kevin Newman, and Jacob Stallings each drove in a run, with Bell's coming on his 10th homer of the season.
Not everything was a positive on Saturday for the Pirates. Gregory Polanco, hurt on an awkward slide Friday night, will miss the rest of the season due to knee and shoulder injuries.
Quick hits
Live team updates
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pirates' Polanco out for rest of 2018
Polanco had 23 home runs and a 128 OPS+ in 130 games
-
Cubs 'baffled' by doubleheader
The Cubs aren't happy having to play a doubleheader
-
MLB odds, picks, best bets for Sept. 8
Adam Thompson has a three-way parlay that could pay off huge Saturday
-
MLB DFS, Sept. 8: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
MLB Friday: NL West gets wild
Keep it right here for all of Friday's MLB action
-
Ohtani to finish season as hitter
For now, fans will still get to enjoy the rookie phenom on the field