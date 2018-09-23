MLB scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Rays' Blake Snell adds to Cy Young case, winning No. 21

It's the penultimate Sunday of baseball's regular season. Keep it here for all the latest news, notes, and scores.

Sunday's baseball scores

Rays 5, Blue Jays 2 (box score)

Royals 3, Tigers 2 (box score)

Marlins 6, Reds 0 (box score)

Orioles 6, Yankees 3 (box score)

Phillies at Braves

Mets at Nationals (GameTracker)

Brewers at Pirates (GameTracker)

Cubs at White Sox

Angels at Astros

Giants at Cardinals

Mariners at Rangers (GameTracker)

Twins at Athletics

Padres at Dodgers (GameTracker)

Rockies at Diamondbacks

Red Sox at Indians, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Snell wins 21st

Blake Snell continued to make a bid for the American League Cy Young Award on Sunday, winning his 21st game of the season by topping the Blue Jays.

Snell threw 6 ⅔ innings, holding the Jays to three hits and two walks. He didn't allow an earned run, but he did strike out 11 batters. His seasonal ERA is down to 1.90.

Snell now owns the most single-season wins in franchise history. Previously he'd been tied with David Price's 2012 effort. We'll see if Snell can add some hardware as Price did then.

Pirates allow three to score on wild pitch, error

The Pirates didn't have the best afternoon. Need evidence? Consider this whopper of a play:

Your eyes don't mislead you. Michael Feliz uncorked a bases-loaded wild pitch that permitted every baserunner to score. Granted, that included a throwing error, but jeez.

The Pirates entered Sunday 12-6 in September.

