MLB scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Red Sox come back to sweep Yankees

The first Sunday in August has a packed schedule, per usual: 14 day games, and a nightcap featuring the Yankees and Red Sox. Keep it here for all you need to know throughout the day.

Sunday's scores

Indians 4, Angels 3 (box score)

Nationals 2, Reds 1 (box score)

White Sox 8, Rays 7 (box score)

Braves 5, Mets 4 in 10 (box score)

Cardinals 2, Pirates 1 (box score)

Phillies 5, Marlins 3 (box score)

Rockies 5, Brewers 4 in 11 innings (box score)

Twins 6, Royals 5 (box score)

Padres 10, Cubs 6 (box score)

Orioles 9, Rangers 6 (box score)

Athletics 6, Tigers 0 (box score)

Giants 3, Diamondbacks 2 (box score)

Mariners 6, Blue Jays 3 (box score)

Dodgers 3, Astros 2 (box score)

Yankees at Red Sox (box score)

Red Sox stun Yankees to complete sweep

The Red won the first three games of their four-game home set against the Yankees, but the series finale found them down 4-1 going into the bottom of the ninth with Aroldis Chapman on the hill for the visitors. Chapman struck out Brock Holt looking for the first out, and at that point the Yankees had a 97.9 percent chance of winning the game and thus avoiding the sweep. Then this happened ...

Sandy Leon walked.

Mookie Betts walked.

Andrew Benintendi struck out looking.

Steve Pearce walked.

J.D. Martinez singled to drive in two runs.

Xander Bogaerts reached on a throwing error by third baseman Miguel Andujar, which allowed the tying run to score ...

Chapman escaped, and the game went to extra innings. The Yankees came up empty in the top half, and Sandy Leon worked a two-out walk in the bottom of the 10th. Following an intentional walk to Betts, Benintendi sent everyone home with a well-placed ground-ball single ...

With that, the Red Sox pulled off a four-game sweep of the Yankees at Fenway for just the sixth time ever (and they did it without Chris Sale). Along the way David Price registered his fourth straight quality start, and Betts crushed his 26th homer.

Boston now has a 9.5-game lead in the AL East and is on pace for a franchise-record 113 games. Also ...

The @RedSox walkoff win pushes them to 45 games over .500 for the fourth time in franchise history and the first time since 1946.



Boston lost the 1946 World Series, but won it all both other times they accomplished the feat, in 1912 and 1915. #DirtyWater pic.twitter.com/3VssAIqmQh — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) August 6, 2018

On the other side of things, the Yankees are now just 2.5 games ahead of the A's for the top wild-card position.

Nats continue run

The Nationals defeated the Reds on Sunday behind a strong performance from Tanner Roark.

Washington has now won five of its past six games, and seemingly has heated up since the All-Star break. The Nats are 9-6 since hosting the Midsummer Classic and have outscored their opponents by 36 runs.

The Nationals will now host the Braves for a pivotal four-game series. The Braves knocked off the Mets in extra innings Sunday, meaning they're still four losses up on the Nationals. Max Scherzer will take on Sean Newcomb.

Of course, the Phillies have won five in a row, which means the Nationals haven't gained as much ground as they'd like to have -- the Nats remain six back.

A's stay hot

The A's won their sixth in a row on Sunday as Trevor Cahill twirled six shutout innings against Detroit (10 strikeouts against only one walk). As is so often the case, Khris Davis did some damage ...

Khris Davis and home runs: The hottest couple of summer '18#RootedInOakland pic.twitter.com/ECbqqrMC23 — Oakland Athletics 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) August 5, 2018

That's 31 for Davis, which means he's well on his way to a third consecutive 40-homer campaign for Oakland. Also, Matt Chapman homered and extended his on-base streak to 21 games. The A's remain in hailing distance of the Astros in the AL West, and they're still 1.5 games ahead of Seattle in the race for the second AL wild-card bid.

And speaking of Seattle ...

Speaking of Seattle, they snapped their five-game losing streak with their win over the Blue Jays. Kyle Seager homered twice, Nelson Cruz cracked his 29th, and Edwin Diaz picked up his 41st save. In 54 innings this season, Diaz has 89 strikeouts and just two home runs allowed. He last gave up a homer on May 6.

Anyhow, this seems as good a place as any to drop this in ...

Turns out that trying to catch a baseball with poutine DOESN'T work.



Who knew? 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/HyOHGWMtBx — Cut4 (@Cut4) August 5, 2018

Carpenter homers again

The Cardinals edged the Pirates in their rubber match on Sunday, and, wouldn't you know, St. Louis cloutsman Matt Carpenter brought the thunder yet again ...

It's only August 5th and @MattCarp13 has already set a new career-high in home runs (29). #ItsGottaBeTheSalsa 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ptVIjvZgmh — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) August 5, 2018

That blast ties him with Nolan Arenado for the NL lead. Carpenter also has now homered in three straight games, and he's got 14 in his past 27 games. In matters very much related, the Cards are increasingly relevant in the NL wild-card race. Also in this one, rookie Jack Flaherty tossed six shutout innings.

St. Louis is now 11-8 since Mike Schildt took over as manager, and it's worth noting that Schildt's brief tenure has coincided with a pretty tough stretch of schedule.

Markakis comes through for Braves

The Braves won a critical one in extras over the Mets on Sunday. Striking the big blow in the top of the 10th was veteran outfielder Nick Markakis ...

A game-winning HR in extras!



The All-Star Nick Markakis does it again. (via @Braves) pic.twitter.com/H4zGrBAatq — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 5, 2018

Like the man said, that's a four-hit day for Markakis. It's also his 13th home run of the season. The 34-year-old has been huge for the Braves this season. After Sunday's outputs, he's now batting .319/.386/.492 in 479 plate appearances for the year. In addition to those 13 homers, he's also got 32 doubles. As such, you can argue that Markakis is thus far having a career year.

Arenado powers Rockies

The Rockies almost suffered a painful loss in Milwaukee. Up 4-1 going into the bottom of the ninth, the Brewers tied it up thanks to a Mike Moustakas homer, a catcher's interference call, a pair of Adam Ottavino wild pitches (the first on a swinging Strike Three that allowed Eric Kratz to reach), and a clutch Orlando Arcia double. Thus Jon Gray's strong start (one run and eight strikeouts in eight innings) was squandered.

Luckily for Colorado, NL MVP candidate Nolan Arenado was on the case in the 11th ...

That's Arenado's 13th road home run of the season. Seung-hwan Oh made that lead stand up in the bottom half for his first save as a Rocky. Those Rockies remain in the thick of the NL West race and the NL wild-card fray.

Phillies win fifth straight

Aaron Nola pitched well yet again, and Asdrubal Cabrera homered for the second time as a Phillie (and for the 20th time this season), as the Phils won their fifth straight on Sunday. As well, they moved to 15 games above the .500 mark for the first time since 2011, when they wound up winning a franchise-record 102 games. Philly maintains a 1.5-game lead over the Braves in the NL East. The SportsLine Projection Model right now gives Philly better than a 50 percent chance to win the division and better than a 2-in-3 chance of making the postseason by any means.

Dodgers avoid sweep in World Series rematch

A day after getting pasted 14-0 by the Astros, the Dodgers prevailed and salvaged a win in the three-game rematch of last year's World Series. Walker Buehler pitched solidly, and Manny Machado had three hits and a double. The Dodgers failed to homer for a second straight game. On the Houston side, outfielder George Springer was removed after injuring his left thumb during a slide into second base. X-rays were negative, but it's possible he could still be headed for the DL. That's not welcome news for a roster that already has Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa, and Brian McCann on the DL.

J-Ram comes up big in Cleveland win

This Jose Ramirez guy is pretty good.

Ramirez entered the day hitting .300/.406/.624 with 32 home runs, 26 stolen bases on 30 tries, and 16 more walks than strikeouts. He added to those numbers against the Angels by hitting a three-run homer and walking twice. Ramirez's dinger drove in three of Cleveland's four runs.

Cleveland also owes Shane Bieber some credit for the win: he held the Angels to two runs across 5 ⅔ innings. He struck out seven and walked one.

Quick hits

Live team updates