MLB scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Red Sox storm back to complete sweep over Braves
Wednesday's baseball scores
- Red Sox 9, Braves 8 (box score)
- Indians 3, Royals 1 (box score)
- Reds at Pirates, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker) -- stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Cardinals at Nationals, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker) -- stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Rays at Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Phillies at Marlins, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker) -- stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Mets at Dodgers, 7:35 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Angels at Rangers, 8:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Cubs at Brewers, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Twins at Astros, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Tigers at White Sox, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Giants at Rockies, 8:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Yankees at Athletics, 10:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Orioles at Mariners, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Red Sox sweep Braves, Acuna sets franchise record for leadoff homers
Atlanta's standout rookie Ronald Acuna Jr. set the franchise record for single-season leadoff home runs with his missile off Boston's Hector Velazquez. The home run was his 24th of the season and the eighth leadoff homer in just his 44th start in the leadoff position. Acuna was named the National League Rookie of the Month on Tuesday, and he's making a strong case for the Rookie of the Year Award.
The Red Sox were down 7-1 entering the eighth inning and ultimately rallied for six runs on seven hits to tie things up. Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman put the Braves back on top with a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning, before Brandon Phillips won it for Boston with a two-run blast to put the Sox ahead 9-8 for the final lead.
The victory was also on a day when Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez, Xander Bogaerts, Ian Kinsler and Eduardo Nunez were not in the starting lineup. Atlanta, a team fighting for the National League East crown, now holds a slim 2 1/2-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies.
Corey Kluber grabs MLB-leading 18th win
Corey Kluber became the first major leaguer to reach 18 wins by pitching the Indians to a 3-1 victory against visiting Kansas City at Progressive Field. Cleveland reduced its magic number to clinch the American League Central Division and a third consecutive playoff appearance to nine. Kluber recorded his fifth start with at least 10 strikeouts, tossing 6 2/3 innings with one run on just two hits.
Quick hits
- It's the final month of the 2018 regular season so sit back and take a look through Major League Baseball's top 50 players in CBS Sports' Dayn Perry rankings.
- A fan at the White Sox-Tigers game was hit in the face by a foul ball and taken to a Chicago hospital afterwards. The middle-aged male was sitting well beyond where the protective netting extends to the end of the camera box past the dugout, bringing the issue of fan safety at ballgames to the forefront once again.
- It's been 100 years to the day since the Major League World Series between the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs began. CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin tells the story of how a September World Series, World War I and a shortened season changed the game of baseball forever.
- Royals manager Ned Yost confirmed that Danny Duffy will not pitch again this season, as reported by MLB.com's Jeffrey Flanagan.
- After suffering a mild strain running down the first-base line on Aug. 25, Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong has been activated from the 10-day disabled list.
Live team updates
