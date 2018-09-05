MLB scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Red Sox storm back to complete sweep over Braves

We've got a nearly full slate of games on Wednesday, here's everything you need to know.

Wednesday's baseball scores

Red Sox sweep Braves, Acuna sets franchise record for leadoff homers



Atlanta's standout rookie Ronald Acuna Jr. set the franchise record for single-season leadoff home runs with his missile off Boston's Hector Velazquez. The home run was his 24th of the season and the eighth leadoff homer in just his 44th start in the leadoff position. Acuna was named the National League Rookie of the Month on Tuesday, and he's making a strong case for the Rookie of the Year Award.

THE PHEÑOM STRIKES AGAIN.



Ronald Acuña Jr. sets the @Braves' franchise record for single-season leadoff home runs with this missile. pic.twitter.com/7Avrwi5E3k — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) September 5, 2018

The Red Sox were down 7-1 entering the eighth inning and ultimately rallied for six runs on seven hits to tie things up. Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman put the Braves back on top with a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning, before Brandon Phillips won it for Boston with a two-run blast to put the Sox ahead 9-8 for the final lead.

The victory was also on a day when Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez, Xander Bogaerts, Ian Kinsler and Eduardo Nunez were not in the starting lineup. Atlanta, a team fighting for the National League East crown, now holds a slim 2 1/2-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Corey Kluber grabs MLB-leading 18th win

Corey Kluber became the first major leaguer to reach 18 wins by pitching the Indians to a 3-1 victory against visiting Kansas City at Progressive Field. Cleveland reduced its magic number to clinch the American League Central Division and a third consecutive playoff appearance to nine. Kluber recorded his fifth start with at least 10 strikeouts, tossing 6 2/3 innings with one run on just two hits.

Quick hits

