MLB scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Red Sox win 100 games for first time since 1946

We're halfway through the second week of September baseball, and today is another packed day of games. Keep up with all the MLB action here.

Wednesday's scores

Red Sox win 100th game

For the first time since 1946, the Red Sox have won 100 games in a season. And they got there with 16 games to spare.

Boston eked out a 1-0 win over the Blue Jays on Wednesday thanks to David Price, who continued his post-All-Star break surge with seven shutout innings. He fanned seven.

View Profile David Price BOS • SP • 24 September 12 vs. Blue Jays IP 7 H 3 R 0 ER 0 BB 0 K 7

In nine starts since the All-Star break Price has a 1.56 ERA with 60/9 K/BB in nine starts and 57 2/3 innings. He has been the club's best starter for two months now, and especially lately with Chris Sale dealing with an on-and-off shoulder issue.

Believe it or not, this is only the fourth time in history the Red Sox have won 100 games. Here's the list:

1912: 105-47 (won World Series)

105-47 (won World Series) 1915: 101-50 (won World Series)

101-50 (won World Series) 1946: 104-50 (lost World Series)

104-50 (lost World Series) 2018: 100-46 with 16 games to play

The Red Sox have already clinched a postseason spot. Their magic number to clinch the AL East title is eight.

A's use 10-run inning to beat O's

There is no stopping the Athletics right now. Wednesday night the A's used a 10-run third inning to earn their sixth consecutive win. The first 11 men they sent to the plate reached base in that third inning.

The 10-run inning was Oakland's first since September 2015. The franchise record for runs in an inning is 13, set back 1996. Oh and by the way, the A's one-hit the Orioles on Wednesday. They got it done on offense and in the field.

Wednesday's win was the sixth straight for the A's and it improved them to 89-57 on the season. They are 32 games over .500 for the first time since September 2003. And, pending the outcome of the Yankees vs. Twins game, the A's could finish the night only one game behind New York for the top wild card spot and thus home field advantage in the Wild Card Game.

Braves win fifth straight game

Make it five consecutive wins for the Braves. They finished their three-game sweep of the Giants on Wednesday afternoon thanks to -- of all things -- a Tyler Flowers go-ahead run-scoring infield single in the ninth inning.

The resurgent Anibal Sanchez pitched well Wednesday, holding the Giants to one run in six innings despite walking more batters (five) than he struck out (four). Jonny Venters needed 13 pitches to record his second save of the year.

Combine five straight Braves wins with four straight Phillies losses and you get a season-high seven-game lead in the NL East for Atlanta. A seven-game lead with 16 games to play is mighty comfortable.

As for the Giants, they've now lost 11 straight games and fallen to 68-79 overall. It is the team's longest losing streak since they moved to San Francisco in 1958. They last lost 11 straight games in 1951.

Snell takes a no-hit bid into seventh, earns 19th win

Blake Snell took a no-hit bid into the seventh inning and got his MLB-leading 19th win, leading the Rays over the Cleveland Indians 3-1 Wednesday. The 25-year-old lost his bid when Jose Ramirez led off the seventh with his 38th home run of the season. Snell struck out nine and walked two in the seven innings. He has allowed two earned runs or fewer in 16 consecutive home starts, and his 1.24 ERA at home is the best in the majors.

Blake Snell is putting together one of the greatest pitching seasons in @RaysBaseball history. Full stop. #RaysUp pic.twitter.com/dTyb50JjJn — FOX Sports Florida (@FOXSportsFL) September 12, 2018

Snell is also the first Rays pitcher ever to win seven straight starts. He owns a 1.32 ERA in that span with 58 strikeouts.

The Dodgers have done it! They have beaten the Reds

Everything went right (finally) for Los Angeles as they were able to beat Cincinnati for the first time all season. The Dodgers had been 0-6 against Cincinnati before finally defeating them Wednesday 8-1. Before the Dodgers' victory, the Reds' winning streak over Los Angeles was the longest winning streak against the Dodgers since the Big Red Machine days in 1976.

Yasmani Grandal and Justin Turner drove in three runs each while Joc Pederson had the Dodgers' sole home run in the game.

No team has ever won the World Series without beating every team in their own league at least once during the regular season.

The win pulled the Dodgers within two games of the St. Louis Cardinals for the second National League wild card after the Cardinals lost to Pittsburgh, 4-3, Wednesday. The Dodgers open a four-game series in St. Louis on Thursday.

Bregman makes history, Springer makes game-saving catch

Alex Bregman cemented the greatest season by a third baseman in Astros history. The 24-year-old has reached 50 doubles, 100 RBI and 100 runs, becoming the first player in history to log the majority of his games at third base and record 50 doubles and 30 home runs in one season. Bregman is only the third player in Astros history to hit 50 doubles in a season. Hall of Famer Craig Biggio hit a franchise-record 56 in 1999 and 51 in 1998, and Lance Berkman hit 55 in 2001.

Bregman now has 30 homers, 50 doubles, 100 RBIs, and 100 runs.#BregmanMVP 👀 pic.twitter.com/CGnThxWHEY — Houston Astros (@astros) September 12, 2018

In the eighth inning of Wednesday's game, George Springer made an incredible, full-extension diving catch to help preserve Houston's lead.

The Astros swept a series at Comerica Park for the first time and they went 5-1 during this past road trip. Houston currently holds a 3 1/2-game lead over the Oakland Athletics in the American League West.

Quick hits

Live team updates