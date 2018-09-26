MLB scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Red Sox's Mookie Betts adds 30-30 season to MVP resume

It's a full slate and then some (the Red Sox and Orioles play a doubleheader), with plenty of playoff implications (especially in the National League). So get up to speed on what's at stake with Wednesday's playoff picture, and then let's jump right in ...

Wednesday's scores

Red Sox 19, Orioles 3, Game 1 (box score)

Marlins at Nationals (GameTracker)

Astros at Blue Jays (GameTracker)

Royals at Reds, 6:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Brewers at Cardinals, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Orioles at Red Sox, Game 2, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Braves at Mets, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Yankees at Rays, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Pirates at Cubs, 8:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Tigers at Twins, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Indians at White Sox, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Phillies at Rockies 8:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Dodgers at Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Rangers at Angels, 10:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Athletics at Mariners, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Padres at Giants, 10:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Betts goes 30-30

In Wednesday's otherwise meaningless Orioles-Red Sox tilt (the Sox have clinched home field advantage throughout the postseason, and the Orioles have locked up the top overall draft pick in 2019), Boston outfielder and AL MVP candidate Mookie Betts stole his 30th base of the season. And that means this:

.@mookiebetts becomes just the second @RedSox player ever to have a 30 HR, 30 SB season (Ellsbury, 2011). pic.twitter.com/KlU62aplvJ — MLB Stat of the Day (@MLBStatoftheDay) September 26, 2018

Betts has 32 home runs in 2018 to go with those 30 swipes, so, yes, he's now registered the 62nd 30-30 season in MLB history. Mere days ago, Indians third baseman (and fellow AL MVP contender) Jose Ramirez also joined the club.

In addition to playing excellent defense in right and running the bases well, Betts entered Wednesday's doubleheader with an OPS+ of 186 in 133 games and 83 extra-base hits for the best team in baseball. So, yes, he's got legit designs on the AL MVP award.

Betts wasn't the only to set a milestone during this ritual beating at Fenway. Have a look:

Milestone day at Fenway, 30/30 for Mookie Betts, 100 RBIs for Xander Bogaerts, 20th (& 21st) home run & a career-high 6 RBIs for Rafael Devers, season-high 22 hits, tied season-high 19 runs & a record 107th win for the Red Sox, 19-3 the final over the Orioles — Chris Villani (@ChrisVillani44) September 26, 2018

Devers is certainly capable of running into one on occasion, but Bogaerts has in particular been an underrated presence this season. In addition to being Boston's primary shortstop, the 25-year-old is now batting .288/.358/.517 with 22 home runs and 44 doubles. Obviously, that's outstanding production for any player, let alone a shortstop. Bogaerts probably isn't getting the credit he deserves this season.

