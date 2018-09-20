MLB scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Red Sox's Price can't solve Yankee Stadium
The penultimate Wednesday of September features 14 games, including three of the daytime variety. Keep it here throughout for all the latest news, notes, and scores.
Wednesday's scores
- Braves 7, Cardinals 3 (box score)
- Twins 8, Tigers 2 (box score)
- Rays 9, Rangers 3 (box score)
- Phillies 4, Mets 0 (box score)
- Yankees 10, Red Sox 1 (box score)
- Pirates 2, Royals 1 (box score)
- Orioles 2, Blue Jays 1 (box score)
- Indians 4, White Sox 1 (box score)
- Brewers 7, Reds 0 (box score)
- Mariners 9, Astros 0 (box score)
- Giants at Padres, 9:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker) — stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Cubs at Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker) — stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Angels at Athletics, 10:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker) — stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Rockies at Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Yanks delay Red Sox's AL East clinch again
The Yankees overpowered Boston's David Price in the Bronx on Wednesday night, postponing the Red Sox's American League East clinch celebration for the second straight night. In his last four starts at Yankee Stadium, Price has a 10.80 ERA, .378 opposing batting average and he's allowed 13 home runs.
Yankees right-hander Luis Severino was dealing again as he went for seven innings, striking out six. New York's late-season acquistion Luke Voit hit two home runs and Aaron Judge got his first hit since coming off the disabled list.
The Yankees' lead over the Athletics has doubled from 1 1/2 games to three -- pending the Oakland result -- and the Red Sox's magic number to clinch is still two.
Rays extend winning streak behind Pham
The Rays are trying their best to make the last week-plus an exciting one for the AL playoff picture. On Wednesday, they ran their winning streak to five in a row by topping the Rangers.
Tommy Pham, acquired at the deadline as part of a four-player deal, had himself an afternoon. He went 3 for 5 with two home runs and two runs batted in as the Rays won 9-3. Pham entered the day batting .314/.412/.510 as a member of the Rays. Those marks are all going up now.
The Rays will either enter Thursday 4 1/2 or 5 1/2 games behind the Athletics for the second wild card spot. Tampa Bay has 11 games remaining, so the math is going to be difficult either way. But again, they're making it interesting.
Quick hits
- Here's our latest look at the NL playoff picture, including the doomsday three-team tiebreaker scenario.
- The AL playoff picture isn't nearly as interesting.
- Orioles OF Adam Jones rejected a trade to the Phillies to "maintain his stock" entering free agency.
- Dodgers OF Yasiel Puig had his house burglarized for a fourth time and the second time in a month.
- An A's fan helped the Angels win on Tuesday night.
-
