MLB scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Sale's velocity continues dip, Betts joins 30/30 club

It's a full slate and then some (the Red Sox and Orioles play a doubleheader), with plenty of playoff implications (especially in the National League). So get up to speed on what's at stake with Wednesday's playoff picture, and then let's jump right in ...

Wednesday's scores

Red Sox 19, Orioles 3, Game 1 (box score)

Nationals 9, Marlins 3 (in 7) (box score)

Blue Jays 3, Astros 1 (box score)

Royals 6, Reds 1 (box score)

Brewers at Cardinals (GameTracker)

Orioles at Red Sox, Game 2 (GameTracker)

Mets 3, Braves 0 (box score)

Yankees at Rays (GameTracker)

Pirates at Cubs (GameTracker)

Tigers at Twins (GameTracker)

Indians at White Sox (GameTracker)

Phillies at Rockies (GameTracker)

Dodgers at Diamondbacks (GameTracker)

Rangers at Angels, 10:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Athletics at Mariners, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Padres at Giants, 10:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Sale's velocity continues slide

In what could become a minor footnote, depending on what Chris Sale does in the postseason, he caused some eyebrows to raise on Wednesday by topping out around 90 mph, per Statcast.

Sale has now lost velocity in each of his starts since returning from the disabled list. He averaged 96 mph in his first game back, then 95 mph, then 93 mph. This, obviously, is the greatest single drop. Perhaps Sale was intentionally going at less than full tilt given the nonexistent stakes. But it's usually not an encouraging sign to see a pitcher throwing five miles per hour slower than their seasonal norm a week before postseason play begins -- especially not when that pitcher is the team's ace.

Overall, Sale allowed four hits and three runs in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out eight and walked one on 92 pitches. Granted, he did this against the Orioles, the worst team in baseball. Whomever the Red Sox face in the ALDS -- be it the Yankees or Athletics -- figures to offer more of a challenge no matter how hard Sale is throwing.

Tanaka struggles

There has and will continue to be a lot of discussion about whom the Yankees should start in next week's Wild Card Game. On Wednesday, Masahiro Tanaka had a chance to establish himself as arguably the top candidate. He failed in that effort.

Rather, Tanaka stumbled against the Rays. He lasted just four innings, throwing 80 pitches and permitting three earned runs on six hits and a walk. One of those hits was a Tommy Pham homer.

Still, this marks the second consecutive outing that has seen Tanaka depart after four frames. He yielded five runs in four innings in his last start, that coming against the Red Sox. Prior to that game, he'd given up one run in his previous 21 innings combined.

In other words, Tanaka isn't making the Yankees' decision any easier.

Betts goes 30-30

In Wednesday's otherwise meaningless Orioles-Red Sox tilt (the Sox have clinched home field advantage throughout the postseason, and the Orioles have locked up the top overall draft pick in 2019), Boston outfielder and AL MVP candidate Mookie Betts stole his 30th base of the season. And that means this:

.@mookiebetts becomes just the second @RedSox player ever to have a 30 HR, 30 SB season (Ellsbury, 2011). pic.twitter.com/KlU62aplvJ — MLB Stat of the Day (@MLBStatoftheDay) September 26, 2018

Betts has 32 home runs in 2018 to go with those 30 swipes, so, yes, he's now registered the 62nd 30-30 season in MLB history. Mere days ago, Indians third baseman (and fellow AL MVP contender) Jose Ramirez also joined the club.

In addition to playing excellent defense in right and running the bases well, Betts entered Wednesday's doubleheader with an OPS+ of 186 in 133 games and 83 extra-base hits for the best team in baseball. So, yes, he's got legit designs on the AL MVP award.

Betts wasn't the only to set a milestone during this ritual beating at Fenway. Have a look:

Milestone day at Fenway, 30/30 for Mookie Betts, 100 RBIs for Xander Bogaerts, 20th (& 21st) home run & a career-high 6 RBIs for Rafael Devers, season-high 22 hits, tied season-high 19 runs & a record 107th win for the Red Sox, 19-3 the final over the Orioles — Chris Villani (@ChrisVillani44) September 26, 2018

Devers is certainly capable of running into one on occasion, but Bogaerts has in particular been an underrated presence this season. In addition to being Boston's primary shortstop, the 25-year-old is now batting .288/.358/.517 with 22 home runs and 44 doubles. Obviously, that's outstanding production for any player, let alone a shortstop. Bogaerts probably isn't getting the credit he deserves this season.

Swanson's status for postseason up in air

Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson suffered a partially torn ligament in his hand and will miss the remainder of the regular season. He will be re-evaluated next week prior to the start of the postseason. Read more about what the Braves could do if Swanson is unable to suit up here.

Rain interferes with Harper's possible final home game

A rainy summer continued in D.C. on Wednesday. Unfortunately, that ruined what could be Harper's final home game with the Nats. Read more about that here.

Quick hits

