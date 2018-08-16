MLB scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Snell dominates Yankees as Rays take series

Thursday is a transition day, with some series concluding and others beginning. Only 2/3 of the league is in action, too, so it's an abbreviated schedule. Let's get right to it.

In his third outing back from the disabled list, Rays ace Blake Snell was still on a pitch count, but he got all he could out of his 76 pitches. He worked five scoreless innings against the Yankees, allowing only two hits and a walk while striking out six.

Snell really started to hit his stride in mid-May and he's been ridiculous since. In his last 14 starts, Snell is 10-2 with a 1.43 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 96 strikeouts in 81 innings. Not that he was ever bad. Overall, he's now 14-5 with a 2.10 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 149 strikeouts in 133 innings.

As for the Yankees, they drop the series after feasting last week on a pair of bottom-feeding teams They also lost a makeup game to the Mets on Monday. They are now 7-9 in August and 13-13 since the All-Star break. What's more, they got bad news on Aaron Judge Wednesday.

What's worse, they loaded the bases with no out in the bottom of the ninth Thursday, only to go foul out, strikeout and strikeout to end the game. Brutal.

Overall, they don't seem to be in great danger of missing the playoffs, but the Mariners are the first team out of playoff position and now sit 5 1/2 games back of the Yankees. They are getting into the territory where they can't start screwing around.

