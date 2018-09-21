MLB scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Trevor Bauer returns to Indians' rotation
It's the penultimate weekend of the regular season, and there's going to be a ton of MLB action. The Boston Red Sox will face the Cleveland Indians in a potential playoff preview as the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros close in on their postseason celebrations. We'll have everything you need to know from Friday's games right here.
Friday's scores
- White Sox 10, Cubs 4 (box score)
- Brewers at Pirates (GameTracker)
- Mets at Nationals (GameTracker)
- Orioles at Yankees (GameTracker)
- Rays at Blue Jays (GameTracker)
- Reds at Marlins (GameTracker)
- Royals at Tigers (GameTracker)
- Red Sox at Indians (GameTracker)
- Phillies at Braves (GameTracker)
- Mariners at Rangers (GameTracker)
- Angels at Astros (GameTracker)
- Giants at Cardinals (GameTracker)
- Rockies at Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Twins at Athletics, 10:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Padres at Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Bauer returns to Indians
For the first time since August 11, Trevor Bauer toed the slab for the Indians on Friday night. He'd been sidelined with a leg fracture suffered when he was hit by a comebacker. Bauer was on a strict pitch count -- he threw 34 pitches -- in his return to the disabled list.
Bauer threw 17 strikes among his 34 pitches and generated a healthy seven swings and misses. His fastball averaged 93.4 mph and topped out at 95.5 mph Friday night, which is down quite a bit from his 95.3 mph average fastball velocity prior to the injury. That said, it's not surprising Bauer's missing some velocity after such a long layoff. He's still building arm strength.
The Indians are planning to have Bauer make two more starts before the end of the regular season in an effort to build arm strength and increase his pitch count. The team has indicated they may use Bauer as a reliever in the postseason if he's not in position to start.
Quick hits
- The Texas Rangers announced Friday that Jeff Banister has been dismissed as the team's manager. Bench coach Don Wakamatsu has been named interim manager for the remainder of the 2018 season.
- The Orioles are expected to replace manager Buck Showalter after the season. The O's are wrapping up a historically awful season and Showalter is in the final season of his contract.
- Addison Russell was placed on leave after his ex-wife shared details of domestic violence allegations in a blog post.
- The St. Louis Cardinals recalled right-hander Giovanny Gallegos from Triple-A Memphis Redbirds. Gallegos was acquired on July 29 from the New York Yankees. The 27-year-old will wear uniform no. 65.
Live team updates
