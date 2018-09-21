MLB scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Trevor Bauer returns to Indians' rotation

It's the penultimate weekend of the regular season, and there's going to be a ton of MLB action. The Boston Red Sox will face the Cleveland Indians in a potential playoff preview as the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros close in on their postseason celebrations. We'll have everything you need to know from Friday's games right here.

Friday's scores

Bauer returns to Indians

For the first time since August 11, Trevor Bauer toed the slab for the Indians on Friday night. He'd been sidelined with a leg fracture suffered when he was hit by a comebacker. Bauer was on a strict pitch count -- he threw 34 pitches -- in his return to the disabled list.

View Profile Trevor Bauer CLE • SP • 47 September 21 vs. Red Sox IP 1 1/3 H 2 R 0 ER 0 BB 1 K 1

Bauer threw 17 strikes among his 34 pitches and generated a healthy seven swings and misses. His fastball averaged 93.4 mph and topped out at 95.5 mph Friday night, which is down quite a bit from his 95.3 mph average fastball velocity prior to the injury. That said, it's not surprising Bauer's missing some velocity after such a long layoff. He's still building arm strength.

The Indians are planning to have Bauer make two more starts before the end of the regular season in an effort to build arm strength and increase his pitch count. The team has indicated they may use Bauer as a reliever in the postseason if he's not in position to start.

Quick hits

Live team updates