MLB scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Two Rockies set records in win over D-Backs
Keep it right here for all of Thursday's MLB action
We've got the start of a Dodgers-Cardinals series that could shape up the National League wild card race tonight. Here's everything you need to know from all of today's MLB action.
Thursday's scores
- Rockies 10, Diamondbacks 3 (box score)
- Mets 4, Marlins 3 Game 1 (box score)
- Cubs 4, Nationals 3 in 10 innings (box score)
- Marlins at Mets (GameTracker)
- Athletics at Orioles (GameTracker)
- Blue Jays at Red Sox (GameTracker)
- Dodgers at Cardinals (GameTracker)
- Twins at Royals, 8:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Mariners at Angels, 10:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Nolan Arenado, Trevor Story set records in win
The Rockies picked up a big win on the Diamondbacks on Thursday to drop Arizona to 4 1/2 games back in the division, and Colorado did it behind record-setting performances by two of their infielders.
With a home run in the first inning, Nolan Arenado became the fourth player in Colorado Rockies history with four-straight seasons of 30 home runs and 100 RBI. Vinny Castilla, Todd Helton and Larry Walker are the other three Colorado players. Arenado's also the youngest third baseman to do so.
Two innings later and shortstop Trevor Story hit his 33rd home run of the season, establishing a new single-season home run record for Rockies shortstops (Troy Tulowitzki, 32 in 2009). Story has a strong case as anyone in the National League for the Most Valuable Player award.
The 25-year-old has hit six home runs in the last two weeks and is batting .291 on the season. He even has caught the attention of former shortstop Alex Rodriguez.
The Rockies currently hold a two-game lead over the Dodgers in a tight National League West. However, the SportsLine Projection Model (@Sportsline on Twitter) has the Dodgers at a 70.3 percent chance of winning the NL West while the Rockies only have a 24.7 percent chance. The Rockies will face the Dodgers for a three-game series starting Sept. 17. Colorado has never won a division title, but with the way they've been playing as of late (8-3 in their last 11 games), things could easily go their way this year.
Cubs pick up big win in D.C.
The Cubs of course had to fly to Washington for Thursday's make-up game in the middle of a homestand, much to the consternation of their fans (they haven't had a true off day in more than a month). Fortunately for Chicago, they made the best of a the bad situation by edging the Nats in extras. As a result, they nudged their lead over the Brewers in the NL Central to 1 1/2 games. They also still have the best record in the NL.
In this one, Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant combined for five hits, and NL MVP candidate Javier Baez homered, doubled, and plated the eventual winning run on a safety squeeze. He's now batting .295/.330/.568 on the season. Eight Cubs relievers combined to allow only one run in six innings of work.
Mets make a bit of history in win
In the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Marlins, the Mets prevailed by a thin margin, as you see above. Why, pray tell, are we devoting precious bandwidth to a Mets-Marlins contest in September of 2018? Here's why ...
Yep, Michael Conforto and Todd Frazier went back-to-back in the bottom of the ninth with two outs to give the Mets the walk-off win. Speaking of which ...
History hath been made. The Mets have also won seven of their last 10.
Quick hits
- David Wright and the New York Mets made the announcement on Thursday that Wright will be returning to the Mets lineup during the final homestand, but that will mark the end of his playing career. Wright said doctors have told him his condition is unlikely to improve. He will be activated on Sept. 25, will start on Sept. 29. After Wright's emotional press indicating his plans to retire, Mets fans took to Twitter to express their devastation. CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson takes a look at where Wright ranks among other third baseman of his era.
- The Oakland Athletics activated left-handed pitcher Brett Anderson from the 10-day disabled list. Anderson was 3-4 with a 4.02 ERA in 13 starts when he was placed on the DL Aug. 28 with a strained left forearm. The 30-year-old has walked just 12 batters in 65.0 innings overall and his average of 1.66 walks per nine innings is the lowest of his career.
Live team updates
