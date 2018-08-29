MLB scores, highlights, live team updates, news: White lifts Astros to series win against Athletics
Wednesday's baseball scores, schedule
- Cubs 2, Mets 1, 11 innings -- completion of Tuesday's suspended game (box score)
- Astros 5, Athletics 4 (box score)
- Royals 9, Tigers 2 (box score)
- Mets 10, Cubs 3, Game 2 (box score)
- Padres 8, Mariners 3 (box score)
- Marlins at Red Sox (GameTracker)
- Nationals at Phillies (GameTracker)
- White Sox at Yankees (GameTracker)
- Blue Jays at Orioles (GameTracker)
- Brewers at Reds (GameTracker)
- Twins at Indians (GameTracker)
- Rays at Braves (GameTracker)
- Dodgers at Rangers (GameTracker)
- Pirates at Cardinals (GameTracker)
- Diamondbacks at Giants, 10:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
White hits walk-off homer for Astros
Tyler White entered Wednesday hitting a quiet .304/.385/.617 with nine home runs in 115 at-bats for the Astros. He then hit a walk-off homer, meaning his line won't be quiet anymore.
Take a look at White's timely shot -- hey, we're feeling generous -- which had just enough carry to find its way into left field's Crawford Boxes:
It's not the length of the homer that matters, but that it's a homer. White's batted ball was a homer, and a result the Astros take the series and now have a 2 1/2-game lead over the Athletics.
The two sides won't meet again this regular season.
Cubs win seventh in a row
The Cubs and Mets were tied 1-1 in the 10th inning on Tuesday when Chicago late summer weather happened ...
Because of those thunderstorms, the game was suspended and resumed on Wednesday prior to the regularly scheduled contest between these two teams. In the bottom of the 11th, Javier Baez got things started with a leadoff walk. Eventually, the bases were loaded for Ben Zobrist, who delivered the walk-off knock ...
And with that the first-place Cubs have won seven in a row, which is their longest win streak of the season. More to the point, the Cubs maintain their 4 1/2-game lead over the Cardinals in the NL Central. Speaking of the Cardinals, they've won six of their last seven yet still lost ground in the standings. Relevant ...
The Cardinals are 20-5 in August, but the Cubs have managed to blunt some of those gains by being almost as hot themselves. As for the game in question, Jacob deGrom allowed on run in eight innings, and he now boasts a 1.66 ERA for the season. Across the way, Cole Hamels threw five scoreless frames, and he's now got an ERA of 0.69 in six starts since being traded to the Cubs.
The Cubs later lost Game 2.
Quick hits
- The contending Diamondbacks will play MLB's toughest schedule the rest of the way. Read more here.
- Our R.J. Anderson breaks down seven players who could be traded by Aug. 31.
- Our Dayn Perry writes that Gabe Kapler's early-season playoff guarantee for the Phillies isn't looking so good.
- Our Katherine Acquavella details Luke Voit's quiet contributions to the contending Yankees.
- The Braves have claimed C Rene Rivera off waivers from the Angels.
- The Astros have placed RHP Charlie Morton on the 10-day DL with right shoulder discomfort.
- The Indians have placed LHP Andrew Miller on the DL with a shoulder impingement. This is the third time he's hit the DL in 2018.
