MLB scores, highlights, live team updates, news: White Sox rookie Michael Kopech earns first MLB win

It's the last Sunday in August, and that means a full slate of action. Fifteen games, 14 of the day-game variety. Let's get to it.

Sunday's baseball scores

Kopech earns first W

Michael Kopech's debut start wasn't much of a start -- he lasted just two innings before departing. On Sunday, he got the chance to work deeper into the game.

Kopech tossed six innings against the Tigers, allowing seven hits and a run and striking out four batters. Perhaps the most important number is zero -- as in, he again walked nobody. Control had been his biggest flaw throughout his development, yet a slowed-down delivery has seen him improve his walk rate.

Consider that Kopech hasn't walked a batter now in 28 August innings between the majors or minors. Or that he's walked just eight batters in 55 innings since July 1 -- or about 1.3 per nine. For reference, Kopech walked seven batters in 21 innings in April and walked 27 batters in 28 June innings. Sustained precision like this has never been his brand.

As such, while Sunday may have marked his first MLB win, it won't be his last if he continues to pound the strike zone.

Morales homers in seventh straight

The Blue Jays aren't contending, but Kendrys Morales is having himself a heck of a run. On Sunday, he homered in a seventh consecutive game, putting him one off of the record:

Seven straight games with a HR for Kendrys Morales. One more ties Ken Griffey Jr., Don Mattingly and Dale Long for record. Only three others have seven straight.



Since he bottomed out May 17, amid the apex of the call-Vlad Jr.-up-now hysteria, Morales is hitting .310/.381/.571. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 26, 2018

SEVEN. STRAIGHT. GAMES.



Kendrys Morales sets a #BlueJays record with yet another home run.



Watch Blue Jays vs. Phillies on SN NOW: https://t.co/nDY772TrFr pic.twitter.com/vHvnQs5Dir — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 26, 2018

Morales entered the day hitting .263/.341/.477 (124 OPS+). Good marks that are even more impressive when you consider how poorly he opened the season. He entered June with a .619 OPS. Since then, however, he's batted .296/.375/.552.

Archer struggles again

This isn't what the Pirates had in mind when they traded for Chris Archer.

Archer, who entered the day with a 4.91 ERA in four starts with Pittsburgh, had another rough go -- this time against the Brewers. This time around, he lasted just four innings, permitting six runs on seven hits. He also walked two batters while striking out five.

Archer was supposed to help the Pirates maximize their playoff potential. Instead, his shaky performances are part of the reason the Pirates have slipped from the race.

Bote keeps rolling

Cubs rookie David Bote just has a thing for collecting important hits. He notched his latest walk-off homer on Friday, and kept that momentum going on Sunday.

Bote didn't hit a walk-off homer or anything like that against the Reds, but he did provide a couple of big hits: an RBI single in the first and then a two-run homer in the third that gave the Cubs a 5-0 lead. That proved to be more than enough.

Lake Michigan is in the other direction. ⛵️#EverybodyIn pic.twitter.com/mz5jabgQKn — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 26, 2018

Bote entered the day with just over 100 at-bats in his big-league career. He's making 'em count.

Quick hits

