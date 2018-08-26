MLB scores, highlights, live team updates, news: White Sox rookie Michael Kopech earns first MLB win
Plus Kendrys Morales homers again and Chris Archer's struggles continue
It's the last Sunday in August, and that means a full slate of action. Fifteen games, 14 of the day-game variety. Let's get to it.
Sunday's baseball scores
- Phillies 8, Blue Jays 3 (box score)
- Nationals 15, Mets 0 (box score)
- White Sox 7, Tigers 2 (box score)
- Rays 9, Red Sox 1 (box score)
- Braves 4, Marlins 0 (box score)
- Athletics at Twins (GameTracker)
- Pirates at Brewers (GameTracker)
- Indians at Royals (GameTracker)
- Reds at Cubs (GameTracker)
- Cardinals at Rockies (GameTracker)
- Rangers at Giants (GameTracker)
- Astros at Angels (GameTracker)
- Padres at Dodgers (GameTracker)
- Mariners at Diamondbacks (GameTracker)
- Yankees at Orioles (GameTracker)
Kopech earns first W
Michael Kopech's debut start wasn't much of a start -- he lasted just two innings before departing. On Sunday, he got the chance to work deeper into the game.
Kopech tossed six innings against the Tigers, allowing seven hits and a run and striking out four batters. Perhaps the most important number is zero -- as in, he again walked nobody. Control had been his biggest flaw throughout his development, yet a slowed-down delivery has seen him improve his walk rate.
Consider that Kopech hasn't walked a batter now in 28 August innings between the majors or minors. Or that he's walked just eight batters in 55 innings since July 1 -- or about 1.3 per nine. For reference, Kopech walked seven batters in 21 innings in April and walked 27 batters in 28 June innings. Sustained precision like this has never been his brand.
As such, while Sunday may have marked his first MLB win, it won't be his last if he continues to pound the strike zone.
Morales homers in seventh straight
The Blue Jays aren't contending, but Kendrys Morales is having himself a heck of a run. On Sunday, he homered in a seventh consecutive game, putting him one off of the record:
Morales entered the day hitting .263/.341/.477 (124 OPS+). Good marks that are even more impressive when you consider how poorly he opened the season. He entered June with a .619 OPS. Since then, however, he's batted .296/.375/.552.
Archer struggles again
This isn't what the Pirates had in mind when they traded for Chris Archer.
Archer, who entered the day with a 4.91 ERA in four starts with Pittsburgh, had another rough go -- this time against the Brewers. This time around, he lasted just four innings, permitting six runs on seven hits. He also walked two batters while striking out five.
Archer was supposed to help the Pirates maximize their playoff potential. Instead, his shaky performances are part of the reason the Pirates have slipped from the race.
Bote keeps rolling
Cubs rookie David Bote just has a thing for collecting important hits. He notched his latest walk-off homer on Friday, and kept that momentum going on Sunday.
Bote didn't hit a walk-off homer or anything like that against the Reds, but he did provide a couple of big hits: an RBI single in the first and then a two-run homer in the third that gave the Cubs a 5-0 lead. That proved to be more than enough.
Bote entered the day with just over 100 at-bats in his big-league career. He's making 'em count.
Quick hits
- The A's placed LHP Sean Manaea on the DL.
- The Yankees clinched their 26th winning season in a row.
- The Indians don't seem open to moving 3B Jose Ramirez to second base.
Live team updates
