MLB scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Yankees clinch home field for AL Wild Card Game

It's the final Friday of the regular season. Keep it here for all the latest news, notes, and scores.

Friday's scores

Twins 2, White Sox 1, Game 1 (box score)

Cubs 8, Cardinals 4 (box score)

Pirates 8, Reds 4 (box score)

Astros 2, Orioles 1 (box score)

Braves 10, Phillies 2 (box score)

Marlins 8, Mets 1 (box score)

Blue Jays 7, Rays 6 (box score)

Yankees 11, Red Sox 6 (box score)

Tigers at Brewers, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker) stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)

White Sox at Twins, Game 2, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Nationals at Rockies, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker) stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)

Indians at Royals, 8:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker) stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)

Athletics at Angels, 10:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker) stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)

Diamondbacks at Padres, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker) stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)

Rangers at Mariners, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker) stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)

Dodgers at Giants, 10:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker) stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)

Yankees playing AL Wild Card Game at home

With the Yankees' 11-6 win over the Red Sox, they clinched home-field advantage for the American League Wild Card Game against the Oakland Athletics on Friday. Now, New York won't have to worry about flying across the country to play the A's in a win-or-go-home game, and instead now will be able to host a second straight AL Wild Card Game at Yankee Stadium.

See you Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/1oPjWsOUfp — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 29, 2018

New York also tied the 1997 Seattle Mariners for the all-time single-season home run record (264) in the series opener. Homers from Aaron Hicks, Gary Sanchez and Luke Voit brought the Yankees one shy of tying the record. It was Aaron Judge who hit the 264th blast in the eighth inning, his first home run since returning from the disabled list.

The '97 Mariners have company.



Aaron Judge's 5th HR vs the Red Sox this season was the @Yankees 264th this year, tying the single-season record for a team.



This is the also Yankees' 16th game with 4+ HR this season.



No other team has more than 11 (Athletics). pic.twitter.com/RBPVIOXIi5 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 29, 2018

Hendricks guides Cubs to win



The Cubs and Cardinals began a big series for both sides on Friday afternoon, with Kyle Hendricks coming up big for Chicago.

Though Hendricks struck out just two batters in eight innings while walking two, he limited the Cardinals to two runs on seven hits and a lot of weak contact. The Cubs offense, meanwhile, did its job. Kris Bryant hit his 13th homer of the season, while Albert Almora Jr. and Anthony Rizzo each drove in two runs of their own.

Kyle Hendricks last 8 starts:

1.66 ERA, 54.1 IP, 43 Hits, 8 BB, 38 K, 2 HR, 0.939 WHIP #Cubs — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) September 28, 2018

The Cubs entered Friday up one game over the Brewers in the NL Central. They'll maintain at least that lead for another day. If the Brewers lose to the Tigers on Friday night, the Cubs will enter Saturday with a chance to clinch the division.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, are now two losses behind the Dodgers. If the Dodgers win against the Giants on Friday, then the Cardinals elimination number will drop to one. At this point, it seems highly unlikely that St. Louis will make the postseason.

The Rockies, by the way, can clinch a playoff spot with a win Friday night against the Nationals.

Quick hits

