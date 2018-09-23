MLB scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Yankees clinch playoff berth; Braves wrap up NL East

It's the second to last Saturday of the regular season, and we've got a full slate of baseball with all 15 teams playing today. Here's everything you need to know from Saturday's MLB action.

Saturday's scores

Braves win NL East for first time since 2013

The Braves beat second-place Philly for the third day in a row, clinching their first National League East crown since 2013. The 2018 Braves were fueled by young stars like Ozzie Albies, Johan Camargo and Ronald Acuna Jr. and the team moved into first place on May 2 and never trailed in the division race after a 9-1 win over the Miami Marlins on Aug. 13.

CLINCHED. The 2018 National League East pennant is back home in Atlanta. #ChopOn pic.twitter.com/rmBVooRrAf — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 22, 2018

Cardinals walk off against Giants

With the score tied at four apiece in the bottom of the 10th, St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Tyler O'Neill blasted a home run, on his final strike and the final out of the inning.

The 23-year-old was pretty pumped for his first career walk-off, and so were his teammates. So pumped that they literally tore his shirt off.

St. Louis (86-69) has won the first two games of the series against San Francisco as it tries to hold on to its second-place spot in the National League wild-card standings.

Yankees clinch spot in AL wild-card game



New York is officially postseason bound, thanks to Aaron Hicks' walk-off double to bring Didi Gregorius home in the 11th inning. Hicks also hit a home run in the second inning, making the Yankees the sixth team in MLB history with 250-plus home runs in a season.

#YANKEES TO THE PLAYOFFS ON A WALK-OFF HIT BY AARON HICKS! pic.twitter.com/eBmS24hBxa — Max Wildstein (@MaxWildstein) September 23, 2018

The Yankees are still fighting for home-field advantage in the AL Wild Card Game, and are currently hanging onto a two-game lead over the Oakland Athletics. New York has eight games remaining in the 2018 regular season whereas the A's have 10 more games.

Quick hits

Live team updates