MLB scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Yankees clinch playoff berth; Braves wrap up NL East
Keep it right here for all of Saturday's MLB action
It's the second to last Saturday of the regular season, and we've got a full slate of baseball with all 15 teams playing today. Here's everything you need to know from Saturday's MLB action.
Saturday's scores
- Braves 5, Phillies 3 (box score)
- Cardinals 5, Giants 4 (box score)
- Nationals 6, Mets 0 (box score)
- Yankees 3, Orioles 2 (box score)
- Blue Jays 5, Rays 2 (box score)
- Tigers 5, Royals 4 (box score)
- Pirates 3, Brewers 0 (box score)
- Indians 5, Red Sox 4 in 11 innings (box score)
- Cubs 8, White Sox 3 (box score)
- Marlins 5, Reds 1 (box score)
- Angels at Astros, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Mariners at Rangers, 8:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Rockies at Diamondbacks, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Twins at Athletics, 9:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Padres at Dodgers, 9:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Braves win NL East for first time since 2013
The Braves beat second-place Philly for the third day in a row, clinching their first National League East crown since 2013. The 2018 Braves were fueled by young stars like Ozzie Albies, Johan Camargo and Ronald Acuna Jr. and the team moved into first place on May 2 and never trailed in the division race after a 9-1 win over the Miami Marlins on Aug. 13.
Cardinals walk off against Giants
With the score tied at four apiece in the bottom of the 10th, St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Tyler O'Neill blasted a home run, on his final strike and the final out of the inning.
The 23-year-old was pretty pumped for his first career walk-off, and so were his teammates. So pumped that they literally tore his shirt off.
St. Louis (86-69) has won the first two games of the series against San Francisco as it tries to hold on to its second-place spot in the National League wild-card standings.
Yankees clinch spot in AL wild-card game
New York is officially postseason bound, thanks to Aaron Hicks' walk-off double to bring Didi Gregorius home in the 11th inning. Hicks also hit a home run in the second inning, making the Yankees the sixth team in MLB history with 250-plus home runs in a season.
The Yankees are still fighting for home-field advantage in the AL Wild Card Game, and are currently hanging onto a two-game lead over the Oakland Athletics. New York has eight games remaining in the 2018 regular season whereas the A's have 10 more games.
Quick hits
- The Minnesota Twins transferred right-hander Ervin Santana from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list to make room for catcher Juan Graterol, who was recalled from Triple-A Rochester Red Wings. Santana suffered reoccurring symptoms related to his original injury to his third finger MCP joint on his right hand.
- The Pittsburgh Pirates announced that Joe Musgrove is done for the season. He was recently diagnosed with a stress reaction on the front of his pelvic bone and an abdominal wall muscle strain. Right-hander Nick Kingham will start in place of Musgrove on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers.
- In his final major league game, Detroit Tigers Victor Martinez logged a base hit at Comerica Park and got emotional after a send-off from Tigers fans.
- Tennis legend Billie Jean King and her partner Ilana Kloss were announced as the newest members of the Los Angeles Dodgers ownership group. Here's why it's important for Major League Baseball.
- CBS Sports' RJ Anderson breaks down the 10 candidates the Texas Rangers could consider for manager. The Rangers fired Jeff Banister on Friday after four seasons.
Live team updates
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
V-Mart gets rousing send-off in Detroit
V-Mart did his thing in the final at-bat of his career
-
Billie Jean King joins Dodgers ownership
The announcement sends a welcoming message to female and LGBTQ baseball fans
-
Braves clinch NL East by beating Phils
The Braves will reach October a year earlier than expected
-
MLB DFS, Sept. 22: Top DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
10 potential options for Rangers manager
From Sandy Alomar Jr. to Michael Young, we consider all the options
-
MLB Friday: Astros clinch playoff spot
Plus Trevor Bauer rejoined the Indians. Here is everything you need to know about Friday's...