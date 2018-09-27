MLB scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Yankees inching closer to home-field for AL Wild Card Game
Keep it right here for all of Thursday's MLB action
Thursday brings us the last day of the regular season with some teams having a day off. After this one, it's just three games remaining for every team, including a Sunday with every game starting within 15 minutes of each other. We've gotta get there first, though, and here's what the playoff picture looks like. Onward.
Thursday's scores
- Yankees 12, Rays 1 (box score)
- Phillies at Rockies (GameTracker)
- Astros at Orioles, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Braves at Mets, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker) -- stream on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Pirates at Cubs, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Tigers at Twins, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker) -- stream on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Indians at Royals, 8:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker) -- stream on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Rangers at Mariners, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Yankees destroy Rays, move up two on A's
There were some fireworks in the middle innings in which CC Sabathia possibly threw away a half million bucks to stand up for his teammate (full story here), but the game itself was a laugher. The Yankees stormed out of the gate with a four-run first inning, the exclamation point being a three-run shot by Rookie of the Year candidate Miguel Andujar:
It built into a rout with a three-run Yankees fourth and they'd add four more in the sixth and then Giancarlo Stanton's second homer of the game made it 12-1 in the ninth. Stanton now has 37 on the season.
What was most important here was the Yankees' win and its playoff implications. Heading into the day, they had a 1 1/2 game lead over the A's for the top wild-card spot in the AL. Obviously, with the A's off Thursday, that lead is now two games with three to play. We now are overwhelmingly more likely to see the game played next Wednesday in Yankee Stadium than Oakland Coliseum.
Quick hits
- Did Bryce Harper say goodbye to Nats fans?
- This Adam Jones-Zach Britton story is amazing.
