MLB scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Yankees on historic home run pace

I'm here to round up everything interesting and/or exciting from Saturday's action.

Yankees keep hitting home runs

The Yankees hit four more home runs on Saturday, giving them 201 on the season. That's of note because ...

Miguel Andujar hit the Yankees' 200th homer of the season in the team's 123rd game

MLB Teams Fewest Games to 200 HR

2005 Rangers 122

2018 Yankees 123

2000 Blue Jays 123

1996 Athletics 124

1996 Orioles 126

2017 Rangers 127 — James Smyth (@JamesSmyth621) August 18, 2018

After that tweet, Greg Bird tacked on a homer, giving the Yankees 201.

With 201 homers in 123 games, that's a 162-game pace of 265 home runs. That would be the all-time, single-season team record. Here's the all-time top five in team home runs in a season.

1997 Mariners, 264 2005 Rangers, 260 2010 Blue Jays, 257 1996 Orioles, 257 2016 Orioles, 253

The Yankees club record in home runs is 245, which happened in 2012. Even if they don't set the MLB record, surely they'll break the club record.

More importantly, the Yankees did get the win, and that's now two in a row after losing three of four. They keep their grip on the top AL wild card spot and continue their soft part of the schedule with the Blue Jays on Sunday before a road trip to Miami and Baltimore.

Quick hits

Red Sox ace Chris Sale is back on the disabled list with a shoulder issue

The Giants officially activated reliever Hunter Strickland from the DL with rookie Dereck Rodriguez going on it as a corresponding move.

The A's sent RHP Nolan Blackwood to the Tigers as one of the two players to be named later in the Mike Fiers trade, the teams announced.

