MLB scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Yankees on historic home run pace

I renew my grievance against Major League Baseball for having so many night games on a Saturday. This is bush league, MLB! Anyway, I'm here to round up everything interesting and/or exciting from Saturday's action. 

Saturday's scores

Yankees keep hitting home runs

The Yankees hit four more home runs on Saturday, giving them 201 on the season. That's of note because ...

After that tweet, Greg Bird tacked on a homer, giving the Yankees 201. 

With 201 homers in 123 games, that's a 162-game pace of 265 home runs. That would be the all-time, single-season team record. Here's the all-time top five in team home runs in a season. 

  1. 1997 Mariners, 264
  2. 2005 Rangers, 260
  3. 2010 Blue Jays, 257
  4. 1996 Orioles, 257
  5. 2016 Orioles, 253

The Yankees club record in home runs is 245, which happened in 2012. Even if they don't set the MLB record, surely they'll break the club record. 

More importantly, the Yankees did get the win, and that's now two in a row after losing three of four. They keep their grip on the top AL wild card spot and continue their soft part of the schedule with the Blue Jays on Sunday before a road trip to Miami and Baltimore. 

Quick hits

