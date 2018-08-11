MLB scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Yankees' Stanton stays hot with homer

It's a more-than-full 16-game slate for Saturday thanks to a Red Sox-Orioles doubleheader in Baltimore. We've also got some day baseball on the docket, so let's jump in ...

Saturday's scores

Rangers at Yankees (GameTracker)

Red Sox at Orioles, Game 1 (GameTracker)

Nationals at Cubs, 4:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Rays at Blue Jays, 4:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Twins at Tigers, 6:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Diamondbacks at Reds, 6:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Red Sox at Orioles, Game 2, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Mariners at Astros, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Indians at White Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Brewers at Braves, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Mets at Marlins, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Cardinals at Royals, 7:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Dodgers at Rockies, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Phillies at Padres, 8:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Pirates at Giants, 9:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Athletics at Angels, 9:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Stanton stays hot with homer

On Saturday, Rangers righty Drew Hutchison learned not to make assumptions when delivering a 3-0 fastball to the likes of Yankees cloutsman Giancarlo Stanton ...

Of Stanton's 296 career homers, that's just the third that has come on a 3-0 count. That's also Stanton's 29th homer of the season, which means he now cracks the top 10 of the MLB leaderboard for that particular category.

On the season, Stanton is now batting .278/.344/.526. That's notable because Stanton of course struggled to start his first season with the Yankees. As late as April 22, he was lugging around a sub-.200 batting average. At one point in April, he went 11 games without homering and soon after went six straight games without registering an RBI. As late as June 17, Stanton had an OPS in the .700s.

Thereupon, though, Giancarlo Stanton began hitting like Giancarlo Stanton. Since June 17 and coming into Saturday, Stanton had a slash line of .326/.379/.578, and then he did what you saw above. That, by the way, was Stanton's fourth homer in his last five games.

Given that fellow masher Aaron Judge is still on the DL with a fractured wrist, Stanton's resurgence is most welcome and most timely as the Yankees try to hold on to their top wild-card spot and retain slim hopes of running down the Red Sox in the AL East.

Quick hits

Cubs RHP Yu Darvish (triceps), who's on the 60-day DL, will throw live batting practice on Sunday. He's been out since May 20.

