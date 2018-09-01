MLB scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Yankees win as Betances makes history
Keep it right here for all of Saturday's MLB action
As usual, it's a full slate of Saturday baseball, including some day action and plenty of playoff implications. Let's jump in ...
Saturday's scores
- Mets 2, Giants 1 in 11 innings (box score)
- Yankees 2, Tigers 1 (box score)
- Cubs at Phillies (GameTracker)
- Brewers at Nationals (GameTracker)
- Blue Jays at Marlins (GameTracker)
- Angels at Astros (GameTracker)
- Red Sox at White Sox (GameTracker)
- Rays at Indians (GameTracker)
- Pirates at Braves (GameTracker)
- Reds at Cardinals (GameTracker)
- Orioles at Royals (GameTracker)
- Twins at Rangers, 8:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Rockies at Padres, 8:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Mariners at Athletics, 9:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Diamondbacks at Dodgers, 9:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Betances makes history in Yankees win
For the early innings, the story was Detroit moundsman Daniel Norris, who retired the first 12 Yankees he faced. Then, though, Gleyber Torres happened ...
That's Torres' 22nd homer of the season in his 98th game played. He's also .282/.351/.515 while manning second base, which puts him in the thick of the AL Rookie of the Year chase.
Starter Masahiro Tanaka made it seven innings in back-to-back starts for the first time in roughly a calendar year. After Saturday's effort, Tanaka has a 2.66 ERA in eight second-half starts with 51 strikeouts against 10 walks.
Andrew McCutchen went 0 for 3 in his Yankee debut, and Gary Sanchez went 0 for 4 in his return from the DL.
Most notable, though, is that Dellin Betances made reliever history in the course of working a scoreless ninth for his second save of the season ...
Over that span, Betances has struck out 592 batters in 363 1/3 innings while pitching to an ERA+ of 192. Yes, it's a high-strikeout era, but that's impressive in any context.
Matz dominate Giants
Here's the day at the office for Mets lefty Steven Matz ...
Those 11 strikeouts are a career high for the 27-year-old Matz. The lone run came on an Evan Longoria homer.
With that gem, Matz's ERA for the season now stands at a respectable 4.20. As for the post-Andrew McCutchen Giants, the loss drops them back below .500.
Quick hits
- The Yankees aren't certain when CL Aroldis Chapman will be able to return from his case of left knee tendinitis. Read more here.
- The Cubs got 3B Kris Bryant and SS Addison Russell from back from the DL.
- The Yankees activated C Gary Sanchez from the disabled list.
- The Mariners activated LHP James Paxton from the DL.
- The Astros have activated C Brian McCann from the DL.
- The Athletics have designated C Bruce Maxwell for assignment.
Live team updates
