MLB scores: Inspiring Twins lefty thrives in MLB debut; Derek Dietrich dominates Pirates again

It's Tuesday and a busy one at that. Baseball's slate is chock full of games -- especially of the night variety -- with 15-plus on the docket. (The plus being the completion of the suspended game between the Royals and White Sox.)

Keep it here throughout the night as we post all the latest news, notes, and scores from around the league.

Inspiring Smeltzer suffocates Brewers in big-league debut

Twins 23-year-old lefty Devin Smeltzer made his major-league debut at home against the Brewers, and he pitched quite well against an offense that leads the NL in home runs:

View Profile Devin Smeltzer MIN • SP • 31 vs. MIL, 5/28/19 IP 6 H 3 R 0 SO 7 BB 0 Pitches 69 Strikes 53

Smeltzer doesn't light up the gun, but he has a deep repertoire -- fronted by a plus curve -- and good skills at the command-and-control level. The numbers above show you what he's capable of.

Speaking of what Devin Smeltzer is capable of, he's a survivor of pediatric cancer. Former big-league second baseman Chase Utley, as it turns out, inspired him along the way:

In case you don't know what led Twins starter Devin Smeltzer to his first major league start, you need to watch this video. He has also started his own campaign called Catch Cancer Looking: https://t.co/KkVe7aN8dY — Daniel House (@DanielHouseNFL) May 29, 2019

Indeed you can support Catch Cancer Looking by purchasing one of these pretty righteous t-shirts:

In honor of making his MLB debut, let's support Devin Smeltzer's Catch Cancer Looking campaign. And you can follow him at @alka_SMELTZer. https://t.co/jIQ3t31r9k pic.twitter.com/zWvUm2qycI — Seth Stohs (@SethTweets) May 28, 2019

Alka Smeltzer! Quite a night for a young man who's already faced much tougher opponents in his life.

As for Smeltzer's first-place Twins, they're now 20-7 in May.

Dietrich keeps raking despite being on scrap heap

Back on Nov. 20, 2018, the Marlins designated utility man Derek Dietrich for assignment. A few days later, the baseball world found out he had cleared waivers, so he hit free agency, where he sat for a long time. On Feb. 19, 2019, Dietrich signed a minor-league deal with the Reds.

In between all that, every single team had chances to acquire Dietrich very cheaply and didn't do it. For many, it was a big mistake.

Dietrich homered Monday and then three times on Tuesday, helping get the Reds to within three games of .500. You can read more here about Dietrich's night and season to date.

Pads' Hosmer stays hot

The fun and likely up-and-coming Padres grabbed a win in Yankee Stadium Tuesday night and the biggest blow of the night came from Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer. The three-run shot:

Hosmer has been pretty locked in this past week or so. He's hitting .428 with three homers and nine RBI in the last seven games, five of which have been Padres wins. It goes back a lot longer, though.

You can read more here about Hosmer's recent surge.

Highlight of the day: Garcia hits a 287-foot home run

Yes, you read that right: Avisail Garcia of the Rays managed a 287-foot home run against the Blue Jays on Tuesday night. As you've probably already figured out, it was a bit of a Tropicana Field Special:

🎥: @AvisailGarcia hits an inside-the-park home run. 💨#RaysUp 2#LetsGoBlueJays 0



Catch the @RaysBaseball LIVE on FOX Sports Sun📺 l FOX Sports Go.📱 pic.twitter.com/hi1fxzTD2h — FOX Sports Florida (@FOXSportsFL) May 29, 2019

Suffice it to say, Toronto right fielder Randal Grichuk lost that one in the baseball-colored roof of the Trop. It happens -- reasonably often, actually. Garcia's a big guy, but he's deceptively fast, and you saw him turn on the burners as he made his way around the bags. The outcome was obvious, though, when the ball landed, oh, 30 feet behind the outfielder. That's Garcia's 10th home run of the season and the first of his career to leave the bat at a 51-degree launch angle.

Speaking of highlights of the day, you're going to want to see the ceremonial first pitch that went down on the south side of Chicago.

