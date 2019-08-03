MLB scores: James Paxton rebounds in Yankees win over Red Sox; Angels' Mike Trout ties MLB home run lead
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
Friday typically brings us a full 15-game slate of MLB action, but this time around we the people of baseball are being slightly neglected with a mere 13 games on the schedule. We shall abide, however. The trade deadline is behind us, and that means it's time to lend our full focus to the various and sundry playoff races. Speaking of which, Friday features contender-on-contender action in Wrigley and the Bronx. That's of course in addition to other relevant teams trying to notch wins against less relevant opponents.
Now let's jump in.
Baseball scores for Friday, August 2
- FINAL - Cubs 6, Brewers 2 (box score)
- FINAL - Pirates 8, Mets 4 (box score)
- FINAL - Yankees 4, Red Sox 2 (box score)
- FINAL - Blue Jays 5, Orioles 2 (box score)
- FINAL - Indians 7, Angels 3 (box score)
- FINAL - Reds 5, Braves 2 (box score)
- LIVE - White Sox at Phillies (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Tigers at Rangers (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Royals at Twins (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Mariners at Astros (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Giants at Rockies (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Nationals at Diamondbacks (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Padres at Dodgers (GameTracker)
James Paxton rebounds in Yankees win over Red Sox
The Yankees and Red Sox took to the Bronx for another rivalry showdown. This time around, both teams are coming off a very quiet trade deadline. New York could have used some starting pitching while Boston needed to get out and sign some bullpen help. (We have more on that here) But now, let's move onto the game action from the Yankees 4-2 win over the Red Sox on Friday.
We saw a bounce back performance from Yankees left-hander James Paxton, which could be a good sign for the club's struggling rotation. In the first inning with two outs, Paxton walked Xander Bogaerts on six pitches, which was followed up by a two-run home run from J.D. Martinez. Paxton (6-6) came out in the second inning and struck out the side. The rest of his night looked much better, here's his final line:
Plus, it always helps when you've got an offense ready to provide run support. Gleyber Torres' first inning grand slam off Eduardo Rodriguez proved to be enough runs to earn the win.
The reigning World Series champion Red Sox have now lost five straight, for the first time since 2015. Meanwhile, the first-place AL East Yankees notched their 35th comeback win -- the most in MLB this season.
Homer happy Stros
The Houston Astros crushed six home runs against the Seattle Mariners before the game even reached the sixth inning. Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, Carlos Correa, Aledmys Diaz, Jake Marisnick and even trade deadline get/returnee Martin Maldonado got in on the fun. It's a season-high number of homers in one game for Houston this season. Take a look at this team's loaded lineup go to work on Seattle's Reggie McClain and Yusei Kikuchi:
On the other end of things, Astros starter Wade Miley carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning before Daniel Vogelbach got the M's on board for a hit, with a two-run home run.
Baez leads Cubs to crucial win over division rival Brewers
Cubs shortstop Javier Baez homered, doubled twice and drove in three runs in the Cubs 6-2 victory over the Brewers at Wrigley Field on Friday. Baez finished the day 3 for 5. It was a crucial win for the Cubs as they fight to regain sole possession of first place in the NL Central. Chicago will host Milwaukee for two more games this weekend.
With the win, the Cubs move within one-half game of first-place St. Louis Cardinals in the division. The third-place Brewers fell 2 1/2 games back of the Cardinals. The red-hot Cards will begin a two-game series against the Oakland Athletics on Saturday, they're 7-3 in their last ten games and nearly completed a three-game sweep of the Cubs just days ago. Both Chicago and Milwaukee have gone 4-6 in their last 10 games.
Highlight of the day: Trout ties MLB home run lead
During the Angels loss to the Indians on Friday, Mike Trout hit his 36th home run on the season. The superstar slugger is seemingly unstoppable so far this season -- stop me if you've heard that before.
Let's admire the solo shot off a fastball from Indians' Mike Clevinger:
With the homer, Trout ties Brewers' Christian Yelich for the MLB lead in home runs. During his magnificent eight-year career in the majors, Trout has not yet led the league in home runs.
Quick hits
- Yes, the Astros have assembled an incredible rotation after acquiring Zack Greinke, but our Dayn Perry cautions against assuming they'll win the World Series.
- The Braves have released LHP Luiz Gohara.
- The Twins have acquired OF Brandon Barnes from the Indians. Barnes was able to be traded after the July 31 deadline because he was on a minor-league contract and had not appeared in the majors this season.
- The Cardinals sent catcher Yadier Molina on a rehab assignment to the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds.
- The Dodgers placed LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu on the 10-day injured list for precautionary reasons with a sore neck.
- The Red Sox are expected to place RHP Heath Hembree on the 10-day IL because of an elbow strain.
- The Angels have designated C Jonathan Lucroy for assignment.
- The Yankees have activated OF Brett Gardner from the 10-day IL.
- The Phillies have placed LHP Adam Morgan on the 10-day IL with a flexor strain. Newly acquired OF Corey Dickerson will take his spot on the active roster.
- The Indians have placed RHP Danny Salazar on the 10-day IL with a groin strain. They've also placed LHP Tyler Olson on the IL with what's termed a non-baseball medical condition.
- The Pirates have reportedly designated INF Jung Ho Kang for assignment.
- The White Sox have released INF Alcides Escobar.
- The Giants have designated OF/1B Tyler Austin for assignment.
-
