MLB scores: Javier Baez stars in Cubs' fourth straight win; A's complete comeback win over first-place Twins

It's the penultimate Saturday in July, meaning the schedule is packed and there are trade deadline-related implications in play.

Some of the storylines worth watching: the Giants attempting to win their eighth game in a row and the Yankees trying to extend their division lead to 10 games.

Baseball scores for Saturday, July 21

Javy stars in Cubs' fourth straight win

The Cubs won their fourth straight game on Saturday, 6-5 over the Padres at Wrigley Field. It was Cubs' shortstop Javier Baez who came away as the player of the game. First, he starred with his bat. And later, he stole the show with his glove.

Here's Baez's 24th home run on the year, a three-run shot off Padres' Joey Lucchesi in the fourth inning:

Then, Baez nailed Wil Myers while he was attempting to steal second base in the ninth inning. Here's that play, with an assist to catcher Victor Caratini:

Our own Matt Snyder has more on both of Baez's plays.

Vlad Jr. hits first grand slam in Jays win

Toronto Blue Jays phenom Vladimir Guerrero Jr. crushed the first grand slam of his career in the Blue Jays 7-5 win over the Tigers. Saturday's win was the first time Toronto notched back-to-back wins in July.

One inning after Guerrero's grand slam, Brandon Drury had the go-ahead two-run home run to put Toronto ahead and secure the win.

The 20-year-old rookie launched the slam -- which tied the game at five apiece in the fifth inning -- off the third pitch he saw from Tigers reliever Gregory Soto 441 feet over the left-center field wall at Comerica Park. It was Guerrero's ninth home run of the season. Here's the shot:

Despite Toronto's 37-62 record this season, the Blue Jays can at least be excited about watching the rest of Guerrero's career unfold.

A's complete comeback win over first-place Twins

The Oakland Athletics won their second straight game against the first-place Twins. They've taken two out of three so far, in a four-game series against one of the best teams in baseball. The A's also haven't lost back-to-back games since a doubleheader loss on the road versus the Rangers on June 8.

Heading into the ninth inning on Saturday, the A's were down a run but Khris Davis hit the go-ahead RBI single for the eventual 5-4 victory.

Saturday's win now brings the A's into a tie with the Indians for the first American League Wild Card race.

Yankees stay hot at expense of ice-cold Rockies

The Yankees extended their winning streak to five games on Saturday, knocking off the Rockies, who have now lost six consecutive games.

Despite scoring 11 runs, the Yankees did not homer. Rather, they took the station-to-station approach, with 14 hits, and just three of those going for extra bases. They also drew five walks. This game represented the first time the Yankees had scored 10-plus without homering in more than a calendar year:

The Yankees have 11 runs today, but did not hit a HR.



The last time they scored 10+ runs without a HR was April 28, 2018 in Anaheim, when they beat the Angels 11-1. — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) July 20, 2019

The Yankees did suffer a scare during the game, as Luke Voit was hit in the face with a pitch. He initially stayed in -- and scored a run -- before leaving (the score was 9-0) and undergoing tests. He is said to have passed those tests, suggesting he'll be all right.

As for the Rockies, they entered the afternoon with a 2-11 July record and a negative-52 run differential. Those marks, obviously, just got worse.

Highlight of the day: Tatis goes yicketty

Fernando Tatis Jr. is already one of the most exciting players in baseball. And while many of his highlights have been of the baserunning variety, he flexed a bit on Saturday with a long home run against the Cubs.

Take a look:

The wind was blowing out, to be fair, but still: Tatis is good -- very, very good.

