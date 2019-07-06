MLB scores: Dodgers-Padres play through earthquake; Judge homers twice as Yankees keep dominating Rays

It's the first Friday in July, and that means baseball is about to head to the All-Star Break. Before then, however, Friday night features a slew of games, including some intriguing storylines.

The highlights of Friday include the Yankees defeating the Rays again -- a common theme this season; the Mets seeing Edwin Diaz melt down again -- another common theme this season; and Shohei Ohtani going yicketty on his birthday -- not a common theme, but it might become one over the coming years.

Yankees take another from Rays behind Judge's home runs



The Yankees and Rays continued their four-game series on Friday. The Yankees, who won on Thursday with some timely late-inning power, followed that formula to another victory.

New York's lineup homered four times, with Aaron Judge providing two of those bops:

Did you really think court was over? Because it's still in session at The Trop! Aaron Judge hits his second homer of the game, giving the Yankees a 5-4 lead in the 11th. #YANKSonYES pic.twitter.com/mfUcTMdf1q — YES Network (@YESNetwork) July 6, 2019

Aroldis Chapman had another shaking outing, permitting the tying run to come to the plate despite entering the ninth with a four-run lead and the bottom-of-the-order due up.

The Yankees are now 8 ½ games up in the AL East over the Rays. On the season, New York has won nine of its 11 games against the Rays this season.

Dodgers, Padres play through earthquake

As absurd as the headline reads, it's true -- the Dodgers and Padres just kept on playing as Dodgers Stadium shook a second Southern California earthquake in as many days. You can read more about that story here.

Diaz hears boos as Mets lose

You have to feel for the Mets.

The Mets entered the ninth inning against the Phillies on Friday locked in a 2-2 tie. Mickey Callaway made what is often thought as the smart move -- inserting closer Edwin Diaz with idea he would shut down the Phillies and give his offense a chance to walk it off.

That didn't happen.

Boos rain down at Citi Field on Edwin Diaz, who enters a tie game in the ninth and immediately allows a double and a go-ahead single to the first two batters he faces.



(The single was by Jay Bruce, because of course it was.)



Phillies 3, Mets 2, mid-ninth. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) July 6, 2019

Instead, Diaz yielded a double on his fourth pitch of the game, then gave up the go-ahead run two pitches later. By the time Jeurys Familia had contributed his own fuel to the fire, the Mets were down 7-2.

The Mets acquired Diaz hopeful he would repeat last season's dominance, when he posted a 1.96 ERA and saved 57 games. After Friday, he has a 5.67 ERA. That's not going to work.

Highlight of the day: Cain robs the Pirates

Brewers center fielder Lorenzo Cain isn't having a good season at the dish. He is, however, still capable of running the ball down. Need evidence? Here he is keeping Milwaukee's game against the Pirates scoreless by making an over-the-shoulder catch with the bases loaded:

Cain entered the night hitting .245/.310/.353 on the year.

Stat of the day: Ohtani homers on his birthday

Shohei Ohtani turned 25 years old on Friday. He celebrated in grand fashion -- by homering for the 13th time this season. Take a look:

The season this is the stat of the day is because Ohtani joined a select group of Japanese-born players to touch 'em all on their birthday:

#Angels Shohei Ohtani becomes the third Japanese-born player to homer in the Majors on his birthday, joining Hideki Matsui (twice) and Kosuke Fukudome — Matt Birch (@MattBirch12) July 6, 2019

Ohtani entered the day hitting .310/.363/.560. Remember, he can pitch, too.

