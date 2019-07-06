MLB scores: Dodgers-Padres play through earthquake; Judge homers twice as Yankees keep dominating Rays
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
It's the first Friday in July, and that means baseball is about to head to the All-Star Break. Before then, however, Friday night features a slew of games, including some intriguing storylines.
The highlights of Friday include the Yankees defeating the Rays again -- a common theme this season; the Mets seeing Edwin Diaz melt down again -- another common theme this season; and Shohei Ohtani going yicketty on his birthday -- not a common theme, but it might become one over the coming years.
Keep it here for all the latest news, notes, and scores.
Baseball schedule/scores for Friday, July 5
- Brewers 7,Pirates 6 (box score)
- Royals 7,Nationals 4 in 11 (GameTracker)
- Orioles 4, Blue Jays 1 (box score)
- Phillies 7, Mets 2 (box score)
- Yankees 8, Rays 4 in 11 (box score)
- Red Sox at Tigers (GameTracker)
- Marlins at Braves (GameTracker)
- Rangers at Twins (GameTracker)
- Angels 5,Astros 4 (box score)
- Diamondbacks 8, Rockies 0 (box score)
- Padres at Dodgers (GameTracker)
- Athletics at Mariners (GameTracker)
- Cardinals at Giants (GameTracker)
Yankees take another from Rays behind Judge's home runs
The Yankees and Rays continued their four-game series on Friday. The Yankees, who won on Thursday with some timely late-inning power, followed that formula to another victory.
New York's lineup homered four times, with Aaron Judge providing two of those bops:
Aroldis Chapman had another shaking outing, permitting the tying run to come to the plate despite entering the ninth with a four-run lead and the bottom-of-the-order due up.
The Yankees are now 8 ½ games up in the AL East over the Rays. On the season, New York has won nine of its 11 games against the Rays this season.
Dodgers, Padres play through earthquake
As absurd as the headline reads, it's true -- the Dodgers and Padres just kept on playing as Dodgers Stadium shook a second Southern California earthquake in as many days. You can read more about that story here.
Diaz hears boos as Mets lose
You have to feel for the Mets.
The Mets entered the ninth inning against the Phillies on Friday locked in a 2-2 tie. Mickey Callaway made what is often thought as the smart move -- inserting closer Edwin Diaz with idea he would shut down the Phillies and give his offense a chance to walk it off.
That didn't happen.
Instead, Diaz yielded a double on his fourth pitch of the game, then gave up the go-ahead run two pitches later. By the time Jeurys Familia had contributed his own fuel to the fire, the Mets were down 7-2.
The Mets acquired Diaz hopeful he would repeat last season's dominance, when he posted a 1.96 ERA and saved 57 games. After Friday, he has a 5.67 ERA. That's not going to work.
Highlight of the day: Cain robs the Pirates
Brewers center fielder Lorenzo Cain isn't having a good season at the dish. He is, however, still capable of running the ball down. Need evidence? Here he is keeping Milwaukee's game against the Pirates scoreless by making an over-the-shoulder catch with the bases loaded:
Cain entered the night hitting .245/.310/.353 on the year.
Stat of the day: Ohtani homers on his birthday
Shohei Ohtani turned 25 years old on Friday. He celebrated in grand fashion -- by homering for the 13th time this season. Take a look:
The season this is the stat of the day is because Ohtani joined a select group of Japanese-born players to touch 'em all on their birthday:
Ohtani entered the day hitting .310/.363/.560. Remember, he can pitch, too.
Quick hits
- The Tigers have extended the contract of general manager Al Avila and it's reportedly (via Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press) a multi-year deal. Avila was promoted to general manager from assistant GM in 2015 when Dave Dombrowski left the position.
- The Braves have announced that outfielder Ender Inciarte will begin his minor-league rehab assignment next Monday. He's been out since mid-May with a back injury.
- Reds starting pitcher Alex Wood will begin a Triple-A rehab assignment on Saturday, the club announced. Wood has been out all season with a back injury.
- Astros pitching prospect Corbin Martin had Tommy John surgery on Wednesday, so his season is over and next year will be impacted as well.
- The Mariners have designated right-handed reliever Mike Wright for assignment while activating fellow righty Matt Wisler.
- Make sure to check out Dayn Perry's weekly Star Power Index with a look at who will win the Home Run Derby. Speaking of which, here are the Home Run Derby odds.
