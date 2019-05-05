MLB scores: Mariners, Erik Swanson dominate Indians; Reds hit three homers on three pitches

Sunday is Cinco de Mayo and loaded with daytime baseball. Per usual, there's only evening contest, and that's between the Cardinals and Cubs.

There were plenty of other storylines on display, however. Including Erik Swanson flirting with a no-hitter in a Mariners rout against the Indians, and Dodgers looking to sweep the upstart Padres.

Keep it here throughout the day for the latest news, notes, and scores.

Select games can be streamed regionally via fuboTV (Try for free). For more on what channel each game is on, click here.

Baseball schedule/scores for Sunday, May 5

Swanson, former Indians rout Cleveland

Erik Swanson made his fifth big-league appearance and fourth start on Sunday. It was almost a special one. Swanson took a no-hitter into the sixth inning before yielding a double to Jose Ramirez. Still, the afternoon had to be deemed a success on a personal and team-wide level: Swanson completed the frame, giving him six shutout innings on the day.

Swanson's teammates, meanwhile, gave him plenty of run support by pounding Cleveland for 10 runs and 12 hits. Seattle's attack chased starter Cody Anderson in the first inning. It was a particularly sweet day for Jay Bruce and Edwin Encarnacion, a pair of former Indians who combined for two home runs, three hits overall, and six runs batted in.

Seattle had lost six consecutive entering Sunday. The Mariners now head to New York to play four against the Yankees.

Nationals bullpen costs them again

The Nationals have one of the worst bullpens in baseball. That fact reared its head again on Sunday, in the rubber game of their series against the Phillies.

Starter Anibal Sanchez departed in the fifth inning having thrown 4 ⅔ innings while permitting two runs (both unearned) on two hits and four walks. Matt Grace then entered and struck out Odubel Herrera to end the fifth.

Once Grace returned for the sixth, things went downhill. Grace allowed five hits and walked a batter before escaping the sixth, yielding five runs (all earned) and sabotaging any chance the Nationals had at winning the game and the series. (To Grace's credit he did throw a scoreless seventh.)

The Nationals already fired their pitching coach. What's next -- their bullpen coach? That or, one supposes, they could try fixing their bullpen by acquiring better pitchers.

Highlight of the day: Reds go back-to-back-to-back

The Reds didn't take long to jump on Giants starter Jeff Samardzija. Rather, they hit back-to-back-to-back home runs in the first inning to give themselves a 4-0 lead. Eugenio Suarez, Jesse Winker, and Derek Dietrich did the deeds. Here's a look:

What we'd really like to draw your attention to is Dietrich's painted on mustache:

Derek Dietrich & his eyeblack mustache just went yard. pic.twitter.com/4co2YBy9Zz — Cut4 (@Cut4) May 5, 2019

The man likes to have fun. What more can you say?

Stats of the day: Mets, Nimmo extend misery in sweep

The Mets' pitching staff did its job this weekend. The lineup? Not so much. Despite holding the Brewers to 10 runs over three games (and 36 innings), the Mets were swept. To make matters worse, Brandon Nimmo -- who was, at minimum, supposed to be a well-above-average on-base threat -- extended his slump to 0-for-his-last-25.

Mets get swept as they lose, 3-2.



They allowed 10 runs in three games and still were swept.



They're 16-18.



Jason Vargas has a mild hamstring strain. Nimmo is 0-25.



On to face the fightin' Ron Burgundys. — Matt Ehalt (@MattEhalt) May 5, 2019

Nimmo is now hitting .194/.320/.320 on the season. That's not what you want.

Quick hits

